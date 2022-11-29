Robbery suspects arrested after leading LAPD on two pursuits

Two men were arrested for leading police on two separate pursuits after stealing a Rolex watch off of a victim's wrist.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Mid-Wilshire. According to police, 20-year-old Tyler Dumas and 19-year-old Edwin Witty pulled off the brazen robbery near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue before jumping in a car and speeding off.

Officers later intercepted the two suspects and began to chase their vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver of the suspects' vehicle crashed into a bystander's car. The bystander sustained minor injuries.

LAPD

One of the suspects was arrested following the crash. The other was able to jump out of the car and run into another awaiting vehicle.

The suspect then led police on another pursuit before ditching the car and running away.

The Los Angeles Police Department eventually found the suspect with help from K9 dogs.

Dumas and Witty were booked for robbery. They are being held on a $1 million bail. Officers believe they are wanted for other robberies in L.A.