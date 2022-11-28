ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Six Arizona counties will decide Monday, Nov. 28, whether to certify 2022 election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county...
Kristina Karamo, former Republican secretary of state candidate, running for state party chair

(FOX 2) - Another former candidate for statewide office in Michigan has thrown their hat into the ring in pursuit of the state Republican Party chair. Kristina Karamo, who earned the Republican Party's nomination for secretary of state, announced late Tuesday she was running for the leadership position due to "massive deficiencies" within the party's infrastructure.
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
