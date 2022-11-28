ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew C. Woodruff

Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.

Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an "American taste god" — as GQ magazine once did.The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas, by 3 inches....
floridianpress.com

Why DeSantis Shouldn't run for President

If you remember when gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was down a whopping 7-points in November of 2018 to Democrat Andrew Gillum, the rising new star in the Democrat party. DeSantis at the time went to President Donald Trump and asked for his endorsement. Trump delivered and took him under his...
