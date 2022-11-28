Read full article on original website
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had...
Counties in Arizona, Pennsylvania fail to certify election results by legal deadlines
Around 164,000 people's votes for the midterm elections are at risk after Arizona's Cochise County and Pennsylvania's Luzerne County failed to certify local results by their states' deadlines.
In official count, Democrat wins last undecided Ohio House race, now headed for automatic recount
In official election results from the Franklin County Board of Election, Ohio House Democratic incumbent Richard D. Brown looks to have won the only remaining undecided race, meaning that Republicans will control the House 67-32 instead of 68-31. The official results for Ohio House District 5 show Brown received 17,429...
Michels: Trump assured him no campaign visit needed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Losing Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump told him five days before the election that he didn’t need to visit the state because Michels was going to win. Trump held a rally for Michels the weekend before...
Suspended Florida prosecutor takes fight to DeSantis in opening day of federal trial
DeSantis suspended the Hillsborough County state attorney in August over a handful of moves the Democratic elected official made.
Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.
Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
Pennsylvania campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an "American taste god" — as GQ magazine once did.The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas, by 3 inches....
Republicans bristle at Florida's reputation as front line of social issues fight
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida are in the political spotlight as the possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate solidifies his party's hold on the Sunshine State. But with DeSantis's Florida now a conservative beacon, a special status conferred on the state amid the Trump administration and the COVID-19...
Oxford school shooting: Whistleblowers say district failed to implement its threat assessment policy
Two resigned Oxford, Michigan, school board members claim the district failed to implement its threat assessment playbook that they say could've prevented last year's mass shooting at Oxford High School. "This board had been told over and over that the school had all the policies in place and that our...
Severe weather updates: 2 people are dead after tornado outbreak hits the South
Two people have died in central Alabama after a tornado struck Montgomery County overnight, officials said. At least 29 tornadoes have touched down in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Montgomery Fire Rescue saved one person and extricated two bodies from the Alabama home. Another person has been hospitalized, officials said. The...
Florida House Speaker says it's 'a good idea' to change law so DeSantis can stay on as governor if he runs for president
New House Speaker Paul Renner said it was a “good idea” for the Legislature to alter Florida’s “resign-to-run” law.
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Why DeSantis Shouldn't run for President
If you remember when gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was down a whopping 7-points in November of 2018 to Democrat Andrew Gillum, the rising new star in the Democrat party. DeSantis at the time went to President Donald Trump and asked for his endorsement. Trump delivered and took him under his...
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
