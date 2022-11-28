HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an "American taste god" — as GQ magazine once did.The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas, by 3 inches....

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO