Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Collider

‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die

In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
HAWAII STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ wouldn’t have been as successful without the original ‘Willow,’ says showrunner

The sprawling Harry Potter fandom may have Willow to thank for the magical fantasy franchise. The 1988 film set the stage for Harry Potter‘s success, and may have served as a major inspiration, according to the executive producer for the film’s upcoming spin-off. Jonathan Kasdan, a writer and executive producer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Willow, revealed the supposed connections in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry

Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Shazam!’ star shares what it means for DC Films to have James Gunn

DC fans are used to disappointment. The last decade has seen Marvel Studios go from strength to strength while the DCEU wallowed in disappointment, mismanagement, and controversy. We’ve seen the Justice League debacle, the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl, and various projects trapped in development hell for extended periods. But...
wegotthiscovered.com

M.O.D.O.K. faces double trouble as Captain America’s ally, The Winter Soldier, arrives in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

The Winter Soldier is here. Marvel’s Avengers‘ newest recruit, The Winter Soldier, received his very own launch trailer on Nov. 29. Offered as a free update for owners of Marvel’s Avengers, the inclusion of The Winter Soldier character also adds the ‘cloning lab’ omega-level threat mission. On Nov. 29, developers Crystal Dynamics announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.7 would be made available. Introducing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, the 2.7 update allows players to team up and take on a newly revitalized M.O.D.O.K. in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. This update will be made available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony’s stupidest option for ‘Spider-Man 4’ is found as the MCU’s spiciest romance is teased for ‘The Marvels’

As the world unpacks its Spotify Unwrapped findings and witnesses Elon Musk’s latest attempts to destroy Twitter, it’s been a fairly quiet day in the Marvel universe, but we nevertheless still have some eye-catching updates for you this Wednesday. For starters, Spidey lovers are living on the dangerous side by supplying Sony with their stupidest ideas for Spider-Man 4. Meanwhile, a She-Hulk star has used some pretty colorful terms to reveal just how long they want to stick around the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
startattle.com

DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date

As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
wegotthiscovered.com

In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’

So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.

