ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA host Stanford

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -6.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA's 81-60 victory against the Bellarmine Knights. The Cardinal are 2-1 in...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

California couple found dead in creek likely hit by car

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed last week were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said. The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy