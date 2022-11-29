How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Pacers?

Holding a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, it seemed the Los Angeles Lakers would cruise to their sixth victory in seven games. But that’s why you play the entire 48 minutes. And Indiana needed every last second to complete their improbable comeback.

After the Pacers clawed all the way back to tie the game at 113-113, LeBron James hit a floater with 20.9 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a two-point lead.

On the ensuing possession, Myles Turner missed a three-point attempt, but Tyrese Haliburton secured the offensive rebound and swung the ball to rookie Andrew Nembhard, who drained his fourth triple of the night as time expired to give the Pacers a 116-115 victory.

The rebound was Haliburton’s seventh of the game, the assist was his 14th, and he also led Indiana in scoring with 24 points.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 25 points and 13 boards, while James finished the night with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He scored 10 points early on but left the game for a short time in the first quarter after rolling his ankle.

Russell Westbrook added 24 points off the bench, 17 coming in the second half.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ loss to the Pacers?

With his 21-point effort against the Pacers on Monday night, LeBron James now has 37,392 regular-season points for his career, putting him just 995 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘s all-time NBA record of 38,387.

Assuming James doesn’t miss any games and maintains his season scoring average of 25.4 points per game, he’ll surpass Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday, February 15, when LA hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.

If LeBron hits his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem on Thursday, February 9, when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks.

