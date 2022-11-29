Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Intense snow showers will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Missoula, northwestern Granite, north central Ravalli and northwestern Powell Counties through 915 AM MST At 757 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow along a line extending from 11 miles north of Seeley Lake to 10 miles northwest of Florence. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Stevensville, Florence, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Wye, Potomac, Clearwater, Clinton, Turah, Greenough, Twin Creeks and Woodworth. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 97 and 131. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 26. Highway 93 S between mile markers 66 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, and Eastern Toole and Liberty. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern High Plains, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Blowing and falling snow will reduce visibility to poor conditions at times.
