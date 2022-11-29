Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, and Eastern Toole and Liberty. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 55 MINUTES AGO