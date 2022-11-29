Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Intense snow showers will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Missoula, northwestern Granite, north central Ravalli and northwestern Powell Counties through 915 AM MST At 757 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow along a line extending from 11 miles north of Seeley Lake to 10 miles northwest of Florence. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Stevensville, Florence, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Wye, Potomac, Clearwater, Clinton, Turah, Greenough, Twin Creeks and Woodworth. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 97 and 131. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 26. Highway 93 S between mile markers 66 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Blowing and falling snow will reduce visibility to poor conditions at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gates of the Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gates of the Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Gates of the Mountains and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern High Plains, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Beaverhead County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
