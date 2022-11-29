Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 54 MINUTES AGO