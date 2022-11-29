Effective: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects including holiday decorations. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 3 HOURS AGO