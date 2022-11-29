Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Pinehurst, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, St. Maries, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. Motorists should check road conditions before attempting to cross Lookout Pass on Thursday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Intense snow showers will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Missoula, northwestern Granite, north central Ravalli and northwestern Powell Counties through 915 AM MST At 757 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow along a line extending from 11 miles north of Seeley Lake to 10 miles northwest of Florence. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Stevensville, Florence, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Wye, Potomac, Clearwater, Clinton, Turah, Greenough, Twin Creeks and Woodworth. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 97 and 131. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 26. Highway 93 S between mile markers 66 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 19:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Shoshone The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone Counties * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high today. * WHERE...Mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the KootenaiNational Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Fri 06:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Avalanche Warning issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID. AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED BY THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AVALANCHE CENTER 06:00 PST Thu Dec 01 2022 The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT - MT 053 (Lincoln County)...MT 061 (Mineral County)...MTC 089 (Sanders County) NWS Spokane WA - ID 017 (Bonner County)...ID 021 (Boundary County)...ID 055 (Kootenai County)...ID 079 (Shoshone County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high today. * WHERE...Mountainous terrain above 5,000 feet in elevation on the Kootenai National Forest, Silver Valley, Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Fri 06:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Recent storm snow and wind combined with a weak snowpack structure has created dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
