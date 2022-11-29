Read full article on original website
Related
times-advocate.com
70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots
In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
thevistapress.com
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
thevistapress.com
Genesis Opera Theatre Presents “Amahl & The Night Visitors”
One-Act Christmas Opera in English – December 17 & 18 at STAR Repertory Theatre in Escondido. “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a one-act Christmas opera in English written by Gian Carlo Menotti, will be presented on Saturday, December 17th at 7pm and Sunday, December 18th at 3pm at STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. The Genesis Opera Theatre production features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, and is directed by Cynthia Leigh.
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Chamber News
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December Nights to bring the holiday spirit to Balboa Park
Balboa Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday activities, food and entertainment.
‘Lights at the Lake’ drive-through holiday display open in Santee
A drive-through holiday show is now open on select dates at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, said Park and Recreation Operations Administrator Shawna Fakhouri.
thevistapress.com
San Diego’s Discovery Museum Visits Library Bookmobile At Landes Park
Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Library presents the San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., at its weekly Bookmobile stop at. John Landes Park, 2855 Cedar Rd in Oceanside. Families are invited to participate in free, fun, and hands-on exhibits...
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
kusi.com
Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
Caught on camera: 'Nike' bandit targets businesses in North San Diego County
Surveillance video shows a thief with a specific taste in clothing targeting businesses in North San Diego County.
eastcountymagazine.org
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
Voiceof San Diego
Escondido’s Sales Tax Measure Failed, Forcing the City to Again Consider Budget Gymnastics
In my first few months at Voice of San Diego, I’ve covered everything from coastal erosion, major battleground races in the election, possible illegal gun ranges and more. As we know, North County needs more coverage. Your contribution helps Voice of San Diego sustain and grow so we can tell more stories. Click here to support VOSD today.
San Diego Channel
Ocean Beach residents excited to say goodbye to their only Starbucks
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When you drive down Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach, you won’t find many chains. It’s the only town where Starbucks’ notorious green sun shades stick out like a sore thumb. “I come to Starbucks almost everyday,” said Soheil Karimi. Some locals...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
Bakersfield Channel
Thanksgiving Miracle: Retired officer searches for four months in the wild and finds runaway cat
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This cat all cozied up in her San Diego home, just spent four months in the wild. Her name is Max. She ran away from her owners, Nori and Mike Johnson, while they were all camping at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. “She ran...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
Comments / 0