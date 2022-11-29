ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
times-advocate.com

70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots

In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route

🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Genesis Opera Theatre Presents “Amahl & The Night Visitors”

One-Act Christmas Opera in English – December 17 & 18 at STAR Repertory Theatre in Escondido. “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a one-act Christmas opera in English written by Gian Carlo Menotti, will be presented on Saturday, December 17th at 7pm and Sunday, December 18th at 3pm at STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. The Genesis Opera Theatre production features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, and is directed by Cynthia Leigh.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SAN MARCOS, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego’s Discovery Museum Visits Library Bookmobile At Landes Park

Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Library presents the San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., at its weekly Bookmobile stop at. John Landes Park, 2855 Cedar Rd in Oceanside. Families are invited to participate in free, fun, and hands-on exhibits...
OCEANSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego

San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers

There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy