Read full article on original website
Related
times-advocate.com
70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots
In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Chamber News
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
San Diego Business Journal
10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M
Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
December Nights to bring the holiday spirit to Balboa Park
Balboa Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday activities, food and entertainment.
‘Lights at the Lake’ drive-through holiday display open in Santee
A drive-through holiday show is now open on select dates at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, said Park and Recreation Operations Administrator Shawna Fakhouri.
thevistapress.com
Annual Parade Features Toy Man of Vista, Oscar Meyer Weinermoblie
Vista, CA November 2022 – Over 15,000 of North County’s residents are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce’s 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in downtown Vista on S. Santa Fe, Broadway and Main Street. The theme for this year is A Toy Stories Christmas, celebrating The Toy Man of Vista, Jeffrey Olsen who will serve as Parade Grand Marshall. Mr. Olsen has collected and given over 57,000 toys to families over a 30-year period.
thevistapress.com
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
San Diego Business Journal
The Toast(ed) of Oceanside
No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
Woman administers Narcan on man overdosing in downtown parking garage
A woman helped revive a man who overdosed in a downtown San Diego parking garage early Wednesday morning.
irvineweekly.com
Puesto: 10 Years And 20 Million Tacos
With locations across Orange County, including Irvine and in San Diego, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar has celebrated a decade in Southern California. With two locations in Irvine — Puesto Park Place and Puesto Los Olivos, the chain has become familiar for its warm plates and welcoming vibes.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
kusi.com
Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
kusi.com
Navy offers land around NAVWAR in exchange for updated facilities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the Midway District is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is live in the Midway District...
thevistapress.com
Genesis Opera Theatre Presents “Amahl & The Night Visitors”
One-Act Christmas Opera in English – December 17 & 18 at STAR Repertory Theatre in Escondido. “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a one-act Christmas opera in English written by Gian Carlo Menotti, will be presented on Saturday, December 17th at 7pm and Sunday, December 18th at 3pm at STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. The Genesis Opera Theatre production features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, and is directed by Cynthia Leigh.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
Voiceof San Diego
Escondido’s Sales Tax Measure Failed, Forcing the City to Again Consider Budget Gymnastics
In my first few months at Voice of San Diego, I’ve covered everything from coastal erosion, major battleground races in the election, possible illegal gun ranges and more. As we know, North County needs more coverage. Your contribution helps Voice of San Diego sustain and grow so we can tell more stories. Click here to support VOSD today.
thevistapress.com
The Sentences that Create Us: Writing Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People
Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with MiraCosta College’s Transitions Program. and Service Learning Program, is hosting a free writing workshop for formerly incarcerated. people on Saturday, December 3, at 12:00 p.m. This event will be held in the Civic Center. Library, Courtyard and Community Rooms...
northcountydailystar.com
Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions
Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
Comments / 0