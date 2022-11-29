ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

times-advocate.com

70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots

In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
ESCONDIDO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M

Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
SANTEE, CA
thevistapress.com

Annual Parade Features Toy Man of Vista, Oscar Meyer Weinermoblie

Vista, CA November 2022 – Over 15,000 of North County’s residents are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce’s 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in downtown Vista on S. Santa Fe, Broadway and Main Street. The theme for this year is A Toy Stories Christmas, celebrating The Toy Man of Vista, Jeffrey Olsen who will serve as Parade Grand Marshall. Mr. Olsen has collected and given over 57,000 toys to families over a 30-year period.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route

🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Toast(ed) of Oceanside

No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
OCEANSIDE, CA
irvineweekly.com

Puesto: 10 Years And 20 Million Tacos

With locations across Orange County, including Irvine and in San Diego, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar has celebrated a decade in Southern California. With two locations in Irvine — Puesto Park Place and Puesto Los Olivos, the chain has become familiar for its warm plates and welcoming vibes.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday

The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego

San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Navy offers land around NAVWAR in exchange for updated facilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the Midway District is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is live in the Midway District...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Genesis Opera Theatre Presents “Amahl & The Night Visitors”

One-Act Christmas Opera in English – December 17 & 18 at STAR Repertory Theatre in Escondido. “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a one-act Christmas opera in English written by Gian Carlo Menotti, will be presented on Saturday, December 17th at 7pm and Sunday, December 18th at 3pm at STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. The Genesis Opera Theatre production features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, and is directed by Cynthia Leigh.
ESCONDIDO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

The Sentences that Create Us: Writing Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People

Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with MiraCosta College’s Transitions Program. and Service Learning Program, is hosting a free writing workshop for formerly incarcerated. people on Saturday, December 3, at 12:00 p.m. This event will be held in the Civic Center. Library, Courtyard and Community Rooms...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions

Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
OCEANSIDE, CA

