BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Poland to charge Ukrainian refugees for government-provided housing
WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland plans to charge Ukrainian refugees for food and housing after 4 months of staying in state accommodation, the government said on Tuesday. More than a million Ukrainian refugees made a temporary home in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, relying on the kindness of strangers who opened up their homes and government aid.
EU chief thanks Irish people for ‘outstanding’ welcome for Ukrainian refugees
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has thanked the Irish people for their “outstanding” support welcoming Ukrainian refugees.Ms von der Leyen is on a two-day trip to Dublin, where she is meeting Irish premier Micheal Martin.The two leaders will discuss the war on Ukraine, the energy crisis, green transition and the Northern Ireland Protocol during her visit.She will also address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas to mark Ireland’s 50-year membership of the EU.Speaking on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ms von der Leyen said: “I want to personally thank you (Micheal Martin) for...
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
Urgent MI5 warning as Iranian ‘death squads’ are in UK with plots to kidnap & kill Brits
IRANIAN “death squads” are operating in the UK with plots to kidnap and kill Brits, MI5 has warned. Spy chief Director General Ken McCallum revealed there had been at least 10 potential plots “to kidnap or even kill” British citizens and dissidents seen as enemies of the Tehran regime.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Afghanistan is hell’: Supporters of late Afghan general claim Taliban killings, persecution
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers declared a general amnesty for their former foes who fought them for two decades as part of the Western-backed Afghan government. But supporters of a late Afghan general say they have...
Washington Examiner
Another female victim of the Taliban's dystopia
The Taliban arrested human rights activist Zarifa Yaqubi and several of her associates at a Kabul press conference last Thursday. Their whereabouts are unknown, as are any charges they may face. Yaqubi was photographed participating in a protest staged in Kabul in early October to speak out against the Taliban’s...
The Jewish Press
Syrian Sources: Israel Has Not Attacked Damascus in Weeks Due to Newly Deployed Iranian Air Defense Systems
Syrian opposition sources report that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the scope of Israeli attacks in the Damascus area, despite several Iranian cargo planes landing at Damascus International Airport every week. These sources point to two Iranian “Bavar-373” air defense systems as the reason behind this recent decrease in attacks.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Son of reputed mob boss deported back to Romania
The Romanian son of a reputed mob boss from Romania who crossed the border into South Texas has been sent back to Romania, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
UK’s asylum system ‘collapses’ as 140,000 people face soaring waiting times
The number of people waiting on asylum claims has reached more than 140,000, new figures show, as Labour said the decision-making system had “collapsed”.Outstanding applications have reached their highest point on record – rising by over 20,000 in the last three months alone, and are three times higher than the same point in 2019.Amid mounting pressure on hotels and processing centres, critics have said the Home Office needs an “urgent overhaul” after the number of claims being processed plummeted despite rocketing English Channel crossings.Figures show the proportion of asylum applications granted is the highest for 32 years, at 77 per...
France 24
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain
Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
BBC
Islamic State: Kurdish forces threaten to stop guarding camps
Local forces in north-east Syria have told the BBC that they may be forced to abandon camps holding Islamic State (IS) group detainees. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they no longer have the capacity to guard the compounds if Turkey launched a fresh ground operation there. Turkey has attacked...
French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain
Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Authorities cordoned off a wide area around the embassy, located in the center of Spain’s capital.
Three migrants arrived in Spain on tanker rudder seek asylum
MADRID, Spain (Reuters) - Three migrants who arrived to the Canary Islands from Nigeria after enduring 11 days on a tanker rudder have asked for asylum in Spain, local authorities said on Wednesday.
