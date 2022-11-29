ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Library

Friends of the Carlsbad Library Holiday Boutique Cole and Dove Library Monday, Dec. 5 – Thursday, Dec. 22 Bookstore Boutique for the Holidays begins at the Cole and Dove Friends Bookstores on Monday, Dec. 5 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 22 during regular Bookstore hours. Check out a fabulous...
CARLSBAD, CA
times-advocate.com

70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots

In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Annual Parade Features Toy Man of Vista, Oscar Meyer Weinermoblie

Vista, CA November 2022 – Over 15,000 of North County’s residents are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce’s 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in downtown Vista on S. Santa Fe, Broadway and Main Street. The theme for this year is A Toy Stories Christmas, celebrating The Toy Man of Vista, Jeffrey Olsen who will serve as Parade Grand Marshall. Mr. Olsen has collected and given over 57,000 toys to families over a 30-year period.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday

The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route

🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Join Us The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market

Kids activities 5-8:30 p.m. Santa arrives on fire truck and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. During the first Holiday Gift Market of the year, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Regal Cinema Plaza in Downtown Oceanside. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family, plus holiday music and carolers. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck!
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease

SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Toast(ed) of Oceanside

No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions

Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA

