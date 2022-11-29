ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

WSAZ

Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges Following Motor-Vehicle Incident

A Mingo County man is now facing attempted murder charges, after allegedly intentionally crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage in the process. Tyler May was arrested and now faces charges of attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving....
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police responded Tuesday to a gas station on Washington Street East due to reported drug activity, and officers netted six arrests. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were executing search warrants at the Par Mar Store as well as a home across the street from the gas station as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division.
CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car

A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after detectives’ report finding her child inside a hotel room with drugs within reach and in plain sight. According to court documents, officers responded to a hotel on Kinetic Drive on Nov. 23, 2022, following a...
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges

A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE

PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
PRICHARD, WV
wymt.com

Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
live5news.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two minors arrested for murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
kcountry1057.com

Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

