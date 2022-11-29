Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Johnson County Couple Arrested With Large Meth Rock Following Search Warrant
A couple out of Johnson County was recently arrested on drug trafficking charges. The pair is said to have been found with a large rock of meth. Deputies went to the home of 30-year-old Abre Leshay Napier and 38-year-old Erik Clayton Castle on Saturday, with a search warrant. During their...
WSAZ
Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges Following Motor-Vehicle Incident
A Mingo County man is now facing attempted murder charges, after allegedly intentionally crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage in the process. Tyler May was arrested and now faces charges of attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving....
WSAZ
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police responded Tuesday to a gas station on Washington Street East due to reported drug activity, and officers netted six arrests. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were executing search warrants at the Par Mar Store as well as a home across the street from the gas station as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division.
Metro News
Nicholas County deputies arrest Charleston man for DUI after crash with police cruiser
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday night in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
WSAZ
‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End Par Mar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure. Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items. It comes one...
WVNT-TV
Woman arrested in Beckley indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
wchstv.com
Woman charged with child neglect in Cabell County enters conditional guilty plea
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged after drugs were found in a hotel room within reach of her child entered a conditional guilty plea Wednesday to felony child neglect. Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington will undergo 30 months of supervised probation and once completed will have her...
wchstv.com
More details released about six arrests made following drug raids on East End
BOTTOM (left to right): Jemel Waters, Beverly Lewis, Bryant Williams (Charleston Police Department) CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court documents shed more light into a major drug investigation by Charleston police that centered around drug activity police said was taking place in and around an East End gas station. Police...
WSAZ
Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after detectives’ report finding her child inside a hotel room with drugs within reach and in plain sight. According to court documents, officers responded to a hotel on Kinetic Drive on Nov. 23, 2022, following a...
Ironton Tribune
Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges
A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
thelevisalazer.com
FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE
PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
wymt.com
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
live5news.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
WSAZ
Two minors arrested for murder
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
kcountry1057.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken.
