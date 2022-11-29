Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Chamber News
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
times-advocate.com
70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots
In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
December Nights to bring the holiday spirit to Balboa Park
Balboa Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday activities, food and entertainment.
tmpresale.com
Prince Again – A Tribute to Prince at The Magnolia in El Cajon Jan 27th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The new Prince Again – A Tribute to Prince presale code is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. Members with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to buy show tickets ahead of the public. Go ahead and treat yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with...
kusi.com
Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
localemagazine.com
8 Restaurants Whipping Up Fa-La-Lavorful Christmas Dinners in San Diego
Skip the Cooking This Year and Indulge in These Multi-Course Meals!. With the most wonderful time of year right around the corner, we all are in need of some Christmas spirit, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a holly jolly dinner? San Diego may be famous for its sunny skies and pristine surf, but it’s also home to some of the finest dining experiences in California, which you can enjoy at its best on Christmas Day itself! So have yourself a merry little Christmas with our lineup of San Diego Restaurants serving decadent Christmas dinners.
thevistapress.com
The Sentences that Create Us: Writing Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People
Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with MiraCosta College’s Transitions Program. and Service Learning Program, is hosting a free writing workshop for formerly incarcerated. people on Saturday, December 3, at 12:00 p.m. This event will be held in the Civic Center. Library, Courtyard and Community Rooms...
kusi.com
Navy offers land around NAVWAR in exchange for updated facilities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the Midway District is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is live in the Midway District...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
kusi.com
City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
thevistapress.com
San Diego’s Discovery Museum Visits Library Bookmobile At Landes Park
Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Library presents the San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., at its weekly Bookmobile stop at. John Landes Park, 2855 Cedar Rd in Oceanside. Families are invited to participate in free, fun, and hands-on exhibits...
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30. Nestor Vargas found out...
Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease
SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
eastcountymagazine.org
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
