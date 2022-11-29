A Pathway Is Essential for Light-Dependent Enzyme Activation, Photosynthesis in Leaves, Normal Plant Growth [Study]

Read full article on original website
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
Phys.org
Unlocking the organic chemistry of anhydrous dinitrogen trioxide through continuous flow process technology
Researchers at CiTOS—Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis (University of Liège, BE) led by Jean-Christophe Monbaliu have devised an on-demand flow platform for the generation of anhydrous dinitrogen trioxide (N2O3), a very potent nitrosation reagent notoriously challenging to prepare and to use. This project unlocks the potential...
Phys.org
Mechanism of metal-to-insulator transition in ruthenium phosphide suggests a new way of looking at solids
A group from Nagoya University in Japan has discovered a never-before-seen form of ruthenium phosphide with an unusual configuration of atoms and electrons in its cooled state. This may resolve the puzzle of how a metal can be a conductor at high temperatures, but an insulator at lower temperatures. Ruthenium...
Government Scientists ‘Approaching What is Required for Fusion’ in Breakthrough Energy Research
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists hoping to harness nuclear fusion—the same energy source that powers the Sun and other stars—have confirmed that magnetic fields can enhance the energy output of their experiments, reports a new study. The results suggest...
Phys.org
Studying muonium to reveal new physics beyond the Standard Model
By studying an exotic atom called muonium, researchers are hoping misbehaving muons will spill the beans on the Standard Model of particle physics. To make muonium, they use the most intense continuous beam of low energy muons in the world at Paul Scherrer Institute PSI. The research is published in Nature Communications.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
WTKR
natureworldnews.com
France is Getting Closer to Create the World's Largest Artificial Sun
An artificial sun with a size never seen before could soon become a reality after China manufactured a key component of a massive nuclear fusion experiment, as part of an international project involving scientists from multiple countries. The component will be used at a fusion reactor to create the world's largest artificial sun, which can potentially surpass its predecessors made by the UK and Japan.
Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are
**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Scientists Have Created the World's Smallest Organism That Moves with Genetic Engineering
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Motility—the scientific term for being able to move independently—is one of the most important features for living organisms on Earth. But where cells’ ability to move came from has been a mystery for many scientists. However, new research in which scientists created the world’s smallest moving organism provides one idea of how cell motility came to be.
Fusion energy is one step closer thanks to developments in China, according to Chinese state media
According to state media, Chinese scientists are now in a position to supply critical parts for the planned International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
scitechdaily.com
Seemingly Impossible: Nanostructure Compresses Light 10,000 Times Thinner Than a Human Hair
This major scientific advance has implications for many fields, including energy-efficient computers and quantum technology. Until recently, physicists widely believed that it was impossible to compress light below the so-called diffraction limit, except when utilizing metal nanoparticles, which also absorb light. As a result, it seemed to be impossible to compress light strongly in dielectric materials like silicon, which are essential for information technologies and had the significant advantage of not absorbing light. Interestingly, it was theoretically shown that the diffraction limit does not apply to dielectrics back in 2006. However, no one has been able to demonstrate this in the actual world due to the fact that it requires such complex nanotechnology that no one has yet been able to create the required dielectric nanostructures.
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
