A Pathway Is Essential for Light-Dependent Enzyme Activation, Photosynthesis in Leaves, Normal Plant Growth [Study]

This major scientific advance has implications for many fields, including energy-efficient computers and quantum technology. Until recently, physicists widely believed that it was impossible to compress light below the so-called diffraction limit, except when utilizing metal nanoparticles, which also absorb light. As a result, it seemed to be impossible to compress light strongly in dielectric materials like silicon, which are essential for information technologies and had the significant advantage of not absorbing light. Interestingly, it was theoretically shown that the diffraction limit does not apply to dielectrics back in 2006. However, no one has been able to demonstrate this in the actual world due to the fact that it requires such complex nanotechnology that no one has yet been able to create the required dielectric nanostructures.

2 DAYS AGO