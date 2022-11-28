ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing’s, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday. Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped...
msn.com

DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in US amid 'political tensions'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Wednesday that the United States "continues to face a heightened threat environment," stressing that "heightened political tensions" in the country "could contribute" to individuals mobilizing to violence. Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Thursday – the seventh issued since January 2021.
msn.com

Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell

U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
AFP

Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.

