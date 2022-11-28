Read full article on original website
Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing’s, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday. Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in US amid 'political tensions'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Wednesday that the United States "continues to face a heightened threat environment," stressing that "heightened political tensions" in the country "could contribute" to individuals mobilizing to violence. Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Thursday – the seventh issued since January 2021.
Pentagon chief calls on Congress to pass spending bill on time
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday called on Congress not to delay in passing the full-year Pentagon spending bill, known as an omnibus, saying it was key to helping keep America secure.
Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
US drug czar wants India to stem flow of chemicals used by Mexican cartels for fentanyl
Precursor chemicals shipped to Mexico are known to flow from China, but India is also a source for drug cartels making fentanyl and meth.
Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
