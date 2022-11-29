Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Wind Advisory
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 pm Wed. This is for winds of 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph, especially at the Lake Michigan shore. The wind will bring in significantly colder temperatures with readings in the low-mid 30s much of the day and wind chills around 20. Look for snow showers to develop and a slick spot or two isn’t impossible.
WOOD
Outlook suggests cold December for West Michigan
The Climate Prediction Center has released its monthly national outlook for December, indicating which parts of the country have a better than average chance of being colder or wetter than usual. (Nov. 30, 2022) Outlook suggests cold December for West Michigan. The Climate Prediction Center has released its monthly national...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 112922
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. South High grad reunited with lost class ring from …. Local doctors see great improvement in epilepsy treatments. Nov. 30, 2022. Refugee finds home away from home in W. MI. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 113022. Storm...
WOOD
Maranda HDCH Video
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in parental …. South High grad reunited with lost class ring from …. Nov. 30, 2022. Local doctors see great improvement in epilepsy treatments. Nov. 30, 2022. Refugee finds home away...
WOOD
Troopers launch traffic safety campaign across Midwest
Troopers in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois kicked off their ‘Eyes on 94’ initiative Monday as they work to reduce crashes nationwide. (Nov. 28, 2022) Troopers launch traffic safety campaign across Midwest. Troopers in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois kicked off their ‘Eyes on 94’ initiative Monday as they work...
WOOD
A guide to West Michigan Christmas tree farms offering u-cut, holiday decor and outdoor activities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Christmas may be a few weeks away, but it’s not too early to deck your halls with the perfect tree for your home! There are tons of Christmas tree farms to explore across West Michigan. And for those with decorated trees, don’t think you can’t join in on the fun! Many farms offer other holiday decor options and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Refer to our Big 4 Guide of local locations to visit and plan a festive holiday excursion for you and your loved ones.
WOOD
Farm Bill top of mind at Michigan Farm Bureau meeting
The Michigan Farm Bureau is holding its annual meeting in Grand Rapids this week to discuss the most important issues facing the agriculture industry. (Nov. 30, 2022) Farm Bill top of mind at Michigan Farm Bureau meeting. The Michigan Farm Bureau is holding its annual meeting in Grand Rapids this...
WOOD
Photos: Christmas at Countryside 2022 Farm Girl Flea Market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Over two days, residents and visitors in Allendale, MI, experienced the ultimate shopping event! On Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, “Christmas at Countryside” was hosted at the Countryside Greenhouse of Allendale. According to the Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website,...
WOOD
GVSU takes on Ferris in D2 quarterfinals
Grand Valley State football will be taking on Ferris State in the D2 quarterfinals. (Nov. 30, 2022) Producers of a new film will explore race issues …. Producers of a new film will explore race issues in GR at a special event at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. The Coalition...
WOOD
Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys in Ada this Friday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Ada Business Association is hosting their signature holiday event this Friday evening. Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys is back with so many different fun activities to check out. The family friendly event offers trolley rides through Ada Village leading you to Santa’s Village where...
WOOD
Amenities and services to consider in senior living
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When considering independent living options and senior living communities to transition into, there are several factors to consider. Aside from finding the right location and costs, researching provided amenities is also important to review. Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, says senior...
Comments / 0