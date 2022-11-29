ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Beautiful late-fall day for Tampa Bay

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAd1o_0jQmhmAt00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill in the air this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s. That’s above average for late November, but the low humidity keeps it quite comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8R0Z_0jQmhmAt00

It stays mostly sunny today, and just a few clouds expected overnight. Humidity begins to increase tomorrow morning.

A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday, but it will be weak enough to only bring us a 30% chance of spotty late-day showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOGod_0jQmhmAt00

Highs still reach the low 80s Wednesday, and we’re slightly cooler in the upper 70s Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOCMw_0jQmhmAt00

That starts a long stretch of beautiful weather days. Highs stay near 80 degrees each afternoon with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity into early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5BJH_0jQmhmAt00

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Weakening front brings spotty rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The storm system that caused multiple tornadoes in the Southeast is quickly weakening this morning. The front will arrive in Tampa Bay later this afternoon, but the rain chance is just 30%. The few showers that form will be mostly north of I-4 as the front sinks south and begins to […]
destinationtampabay.com

Your Guide to Holiday Happenings in Tampa Bay

In the mood for some holiday fun this season? Tampa Bay has you covered. From parades to Christmas markets to lighting displays and more, you’ll find an activity or event to suit everyone – including your four-legged family members! Listed below are just some of the many exciting events offered throughout the area, sorted by date so you can plan your calendar. Be sure to click on the name of each event for more information about times and fees, as details can change. Some events are free, but others charge admission. And remember—many cities and towns throughout Tampa Bay have a community tree lighting, breakfast with Santa, or parade, so check your local listings to find other events happening near you.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Less humid air arrives behind a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold front that brought a line of showers last night continues to push south. Behind the front, humidity will fall through the day today. We’ll have plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. It should feel quite pleasant outside. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low […]
Bay News 9

Survival at Egmont Key: Seminole held the Concentration Camp

TAMPA, Fla. — A strategic barrier island at the mouth of Tampa Bay has a darker history of war unseen. Egmont Key was host to what historians call a concentration camp for the Seminole Indians of Florida. The U.S. government launched three wars to remove Seminoles from Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich

Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tampa Bay doctor raises teen mental health awareness through charity concert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local doctor is raising awareness for teenage mental health by fusing together music, dance and culture in a charity concert. Dr. Ngoc Pham is a local family medicine doctor. In 2018, she decided to start raising awareness for mental health—not in the office, but in the community. “Being a physician […]
somerspoint.com

Ashley Roberts Explains What Makes Florida Sunsets So Vibrant

Ashley Roberts, former Tampa Bay Police Captain is a Florida native and nature lover. In the following article, Ashley Roberts explains how and why sunsets in the state are so noteworthy, and that these spectacular creations are actually backed by science. Those who have made their way down to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

119K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy