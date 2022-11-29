ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Barton and Amy Wyatt RETURN!

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wfVZ_0jQmfxzk00

Moira Barton (played by Natalie J Robb) and Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson) are back in the village after doing a runner to Belfast on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But while both his mum and girlfriend were on the run, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) began to suspect that their departure had something to do with Amy's young son, Kyle...

Matty is upset that they kept the SHOCK SECRET from him.

But Amy's number one priority now is protecting Kyle from being identified as the person who really pulled the trigger of the shotgun which killed Al Chapman in the barn at Butler's Farm on that fateful day...

Matty reels when Amy makes it clear that their relationship is now over!

Meanwhile, little do the family know, but Kyle has been left traumatised by recent events.

In the barn, the young lad makes a memorial for Al...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSDPG_0jQmfxzk00

Things get competitive during a game of poker at the pub on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is still struggling with life after losing his wife, Liv Flaherty, during the terrible storm in October.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) has a heart-to-heart with Vinny about love and loss.

Don't forget, Jimmy's three brothers, Matthew, Carl and Max plus his dad, Tom, all died in SHOCK circumstances after moving to Emmerdale Village.

Jimmy finds a way to cheer-up Vinny, with a game of poker in the pub.

The fellas are joined by Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Ryan Stocks (James Moore), David Metclafe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

But WHY does Mackenzie worry when a flash stranger, Darren (played by ex- Hollyoaks star Kyle Pryor) enters The Woolpack?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AP6j0_0jQmfxzk00

Bernice is struggling with her medical diagnosis on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is horrified at the discovery she is going through the menopause.

It was the last thing she expected to hear after booking an appointment with local doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Despite the support of her daughter, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), and family friend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), Bernice struggles to handle her symptoms and feels very much alone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272vWR_0jQmfxzk00

Liam had some bad news for Bernice last week on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Up at Home Farm, Kim Tate (Claire King) has a meeting with Darren about her plans to run a Stud Farm.

But assistant, Gabby, is left feeling foolish after making an embarassing mistake at the meeting.

She's annoyed when Kim's stepdaughter, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), steps up and impresses Kim.

Gabby is not happy when Kim later suggests a job-share between her and Dawn!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKuAk_0jQmfxzk00

Gabby is annoyed when Dawn impresses Kim on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub

(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased

Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra. Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy

"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Brooke Needs to Be Wary of Sheila

In the words of Oda Mae Brown…’Brooke, you in danger, girl!’. B&B Spoilers Speculation: Brooke Needs to Be Wary of SheilaSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Sheila Carter has to be very careful these days in Los Angeles. The naughty nurse is headed back to prison if people discover she’s alive. But Deacon Sharpe’s passion for his favorite blonde beauty could mean that Brooke Logan has reason to be afraid — for her life!
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: An Impassioned Plea And A Surprise Visit

B&B spoilers weekly update for November 21 – 25, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of an impassioned plea and a surprise visit. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week things escalated quickly between...
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers for November 29: Sheila And Deacon Have A Lot To Say

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe playing a fun little game where they pick sides in the Brooke Logan vs. Dr. Taylor Hayes battle. B&B Spoilers Highlights. It’s clear being stuck in the house all day and night is getting to Sheila (Kimberlin...
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: Heartache And Betrayal

B&B spoilers weekly update for November 28 – December 2, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of heartache and betrayal. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was the quicky engagement and rushed...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For December 1: Valentin Is Desperate For Sonny’s Help

GH spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, reveal odd requests, serious confessions, relationship advice, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is well aware of what really happened the night Lucy Coe (Lynn...
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Blames Steffy For CPS Reveal, Deacon Threatens Sheila

Thomas will try to blame Steffy for the wedding fallout during the week of November 28.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 28 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) wedding fallout will have devastating consequences for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy