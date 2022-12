Frederick County Public Schools students, parents and employees can apply for grants to fund enrichment activities now through Jan. 13. The grants are provided through the Community Foundation of Frederick County. In a news release Monday, the district said it was accepting applications for the Franklin and Bess Gladhill Fund for Agricultural Education, which has about $6,200 to distribute, and the Gifts for Education Fund, which has $10,000.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO