If You Hit A Deer In New York State, Can You Legally Keep The Meat To Eat?
It's that time of year in New York State when deer are hanging out near roads and interstates in abundance. I don't know about you, but I despise driving at night because it's much harder to see deer creeping into my lane, potentially causing a dangerous crash. I know deer can be a risk during the day, but they are more likely to be out by the roads at night. As cute as Bambi might be, deer can be deadly to both themselves and humans. According to Car and Driver,
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Avoid Self Check Out At Wegmans And Other Stores In New York State
If you are a fan of using the self-checkout lane at Wegmans, Walmart or other stores in New York, there's a good and gross reason you might want to stop. To me, self-checkout lanes are a blessing and a curse. It seems like most of the time they are the quickest way to ring up your groceries. A lot of stores seem to have cut back on their cashiers, so the lanes with employees always take longer. And those lanes are usually where the people with a cart full of groceries usually go. On the other hand, it's sometimes a pain in the you-know-what to try to ring up your own groceries, especially if you have alcohol, clearance items, or produce.
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches
A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
The Best Places For Hot Chocolate In Western New York
Nothing says winter like a steaming cup of hot chocolate. But where do you go to get the best there is in Western New York?. Picture this...it's a freezing cold day. The sun is out, but it doesn't seem to be helping much. You're just a kid. You've spent all day outside. You've been ice skating, or sledding. The only thing that's touching the air is your face, and even that is partially covered by a scarf.
Can You Collect Money From Old Winning New York State Lottery Ticket?
The Mega Millions drawing for tomorrow, Friday, December 2, 2022, is $333 million. I'm sure you're praying to the lottery gods to win if you play. But, what if you find an old winning lottery ticket that you misplaced or forgot about, can you still collect the winnings?. The lottery...
Mint Mobile's insane Cyber Monday deal gives you six months of 5G service for just $45
Mint Mobile has an irresistible Cyber Week offer that gives you three months of free wireless service when picking up a three-month plan. That means you can get six months of 5G service for just $45.
technewstoday.com
How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal Through Walls
As a radio wave, the Wi-Fi signal transmitted by your router is subject to electromagnetic interference and absorption. The interference comes from appliances that generate radio waves in a similar frequency. This is typically easier to deal with compared to the issue of signal absorption/reflection, which occurs with pretty much most objects.
Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?
These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.
techaiapp.com
Vuzix M400C Smart Glasses Become Publicly Available, Consumer Model At CES
At the beginning of this year, Vuzix announced two new smart glasses, the monocular enterprise model M400C, and Shield. After months in manufacturing, the M400C is ready to ship. There are also some new technical details that we have access to – including the all-important price. Vuzix also recently...
