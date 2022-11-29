ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
Turnto10.com

Millions across US under severe weather threat

Millions of Americans are at risk of being hit by severe weather on Tuesday that includes the potential for damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes as a powerful storm system makes its way across part of the U.S. More than 40 million people in an area stretching from southeastern...
CBS News

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
The Independent

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?

Tornadoes and severe storms tore through much of the southern US overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.At least two people were killed in Montgomery, Alabama, the state’s director of emergency management said, noting the casualties coudl rise as search-and-rescue crews began checking on residents and surveying the damage.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones as warnings continued in Alabama into Wednesday morning.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes showed damaged houses and fallen trees, while injuries began being reported in states like...
Outsider.com

Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details

Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
