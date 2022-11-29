ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca boosts cancer portfolio with $320 mln Neogene deal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will acquire biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics for up to $320 million, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday, seeking to build its pipeline of cell-based cancer treatments. Though AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio accounted for more than a third of the company's revenue last year, it does not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Sanofi SASY.PA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers. The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added...
mmm-online.com

AstraZeneca expands oncology portfolio with $320M deal for Neogene Therapeutics

AstraZeneca expanded its oncology portfolio Tuesday morning by announcing it reached an agreement to buy Neogene Therapeutics. The British pharma giant is purchasing the clinical-stage biotechnology company for $320 million, which includes an initial payment of $200 million followed by up to $120 million in both contingent milestones and non-contingent consideration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HIT Consultant

Nectin Therapeutics Raises $25M for Immuno-Oncology Therapies

– Nectin Therapeutics Ltd., (Nectin) a biotechnology company developing novel targeted immunotherapies to address resistance to approved immune-oncology treatments, announced it has extended its Series A financing to over $25 million. IBF and Peregrine Ventures led the round, with participation from aMoon Fund and other existing investors. – The funding...
endpts.com

Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A

Right from the start, the execs at Neogene had some lofty goals in mind when they decided to try their hand at a cell therapy that could tackle solid tumors. Its founders have helped hone a new approach that would pack in multiple neoantigen targets to create a personalized TCR treatment that would not just make the leap from blood to solid tumors, but do it with durability. And they managed to make their way rapidly to the clinic, unveiling their first Phase I program for advanced tumors just last May.
MARYLAND STATE
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
targetedonc.com

Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer

New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
Medical News Today

Cancer: 'Single-step' CRISPR treatment may provide lifelong protection

For the first time, researchers have used CRISPR technology to substitute genes in patients’ immune cells to treat cancer. Participants included 16 patients with different solid cancers including breast, colon, and lung cancers. Researchers isolated and cloned T-cell receptors from the patient’s blood capable of recognizing tumor-specific antigens.
scitechdaily.com

New Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Expands Range of Potential Drugs

Cerebrovascular insulin receptors are defective in Alzheimer’s disease. A recent study published in the journal Brain conducted by Laval University and Rush University Medical Center has revealed new information about Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, is linked to a decrease in insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may also cause brain insulin resistance.
endpts.com

Merck sues Johns Hopkins for licensing Keytruda patents in secret and in conflict with research collaboration

Merck filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the storied university obtained illegal patents as part of its research collaboration with the company and related to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Merck alleges that the Baltimore-based university obtained and licensed Keytruda-related...
BALTIMORE, MD
Phys.org

Cell division enzyme earmarked as potential new cancer therapeutic target

To make new cells, we have to divide existing ones. This is a continuous, frequent and ubiquitous process which starts at conception and ends at death. There are an estimated 37 trillion cells in the tissues and organs of the human body, each of which originates from one cell dividing into two.
MedicalXpress

New hope for kidney cancer treatment using existing drugs

The most comprehensive study of kidney cancer at single-cell level has discovered a potential drug target to treat renal cell carcinoma, a cancer with a high mortality rate that is hard to detect. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals identified immune cells known as macrophages that express the gene IL1B as crucial to tumor development.
MedicalXpress

Simultaneous radiation and immunotherapy found to be beneficial for a subset of lung cancer patients

In many cancer types, cancer cells try to survive by escaping attack from the immune system. These cancer cells hijack mechanisms called immune checkpoints to trick the immune system into thinking they are healthy cells. Recent advances in cancer treatment have focused on developing immune checkpoint blockers, which have revolutionized treatment approaches for many cancer patients, including those with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (mNSCLC).
scitechdaily.com

Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
neurologylive.com

Duchenne Gene Therapy SRP-9001 Wins Priority Review

The PDUFA date for SRP-9001, developed in partnership between Sarepta and Roche, is set for May 29, 2023. The BLA was submitted for accelerated approval. This content was originally published on CGTLive, a sister publication. Click here to view the original content. According to a recent announcement, the FDA accepted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy