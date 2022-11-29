Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca boosts cancer portfolio with $320 mln Neogene deal
Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will acquire biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics for up to $320 million, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday, seeking to build its pipeline of cell-based cancer treatments. Though AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio accounted for more than a third of the company's revenue last year, it does not...
Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Sanofi SASY.PA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers. The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added...
AstraZeneca expands oncology portfolio with $320M deal for Neogene Therapeutics
AstraZeneca expanded its oncology portfolio Tuesday morning by announcing it reached an agreement to buy Neogene Therapeutics. The British pharma giant is purchasing the clinical-stage biotechnology company for $320 million, which includes an initial payment of $200 million followed by up to $120 million in both contingent milestones and non-contingent consideration.
Nectin Therapeutics Raises $25M for Immuno-Oncology Therapies
– Nectin Therapeutics Ltd., (Nectin) a biotechnology company developing novel targeted immunotherapies to address resistance to approved immune-oncology treatments, announced it has extended its Series A financing to over $25 million. IBF and Peregrine Ventures led the round, with participation from aMoon Fund and other existing investors. – The funding...
Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A
Right from the start, the execs at Neogene had some lofty goals in mind when they decided to try their hand at a cell therapy that could tackle solid tumors. Its founders have helped hone a new approach that would pack in multiple neoantigen targets to create a personalized TCR treatment that would not just make the leap from blood to solid tumors, but do it with durability. And they managed to make their way rapidly to the clinic, unveiling their first Phase I program for advanced tumors just last May.
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
Cancer: 'Single-step' CRISPR treatment may provide lifelong protection
For the first time, researchers have used CRISPR technology to substitute genes in patients’ immune cells to treat cancer. Participants included 16 patients with different solid cancers including breast, colon, and lung cancers. Researchers isolated and cloned T-cell receptors from the patient’s blood capable of recognizing tumor-specific antigens.
New Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Expands Range of Potential Drugs
Cerebrovascular insulin receptors are defective in Alzheimer’s disease. A recent study published in the journal Brain conducted by Laval University and Rush University Medical Center has revealed new information about Alzheimer’s disease. The study found that the formation of amyloid plaques, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, is linked to a decrease in insulin receptors in brain microvessels, which may also cause brain insulin resistance.
The days of cancer relapse are over, thanks to this novel chemoimmunotherapy
Although chemotherapy is a popular and effective cancer treatment method, it has been found that cancer tumor cells tend to regrow after some time in many patients, even after the chemo. According to a team of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy (UPSP), this tumor relapse happens because of a protein called Xkr8.
Merck sues Johns Hopkins for licensing Keytruda patents in secret and in conflict with research collaboration
Merck filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the storied university obtained illegal patents as part of its research collaboration with the company and related to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Merck alleges that the Baltimore-based university obtained and licensed Keytruda-related...
Cell division enzyme earmarked as potential new cancer therapeutic target
To make new cells, we have to divide existing ones. This is a continuous, frequent and ubiquitous process which starts at conception and ends at death. There are an estimated 37 trillion cells in the tissues and organs of the human body, each of which originates from one cell dividing into two.
New hope for kidney cancer treatment using existing drugs
The most comprehensive study of kidney cancer at single-cell level has discovered a potential drug target to treat renal cell carcinoma, a cancer with a high mortality rate that is hard to detect. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals identified immune cells known as macrophages that express the gene IL1B as crucial to tumor development.
Japanese drugmaker Eisai's shares drop on report of death in Alzheimer's trial
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co (4523.T) fell more than 6% on Tuesday after a report that a woman who was enrolled in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment had died from brain haemorrhage.
Exclusive-Ex-Tiger Global partner John Curtius to raise $1 billion for new venture capital fund -source
(Reuters) -John Curtius, a former partner at investment firm Tiger Global, is in talks with institutional investors to raise $1 billion for his new venture fund Cedar Investment Management, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The fund will focus on investing in early stage enterprise software companies in...
Simultaneous radiation and immunotherapy found to be beneficial for a subset of lung cancer patients
In many cancer types, cancer cells try to survive by escaping attack from the immune system. These cancer cells hijack mechanisms called immune checkpoints to trick the immune system into thinking they are healthy cells. Recent advances in cancer treatment have focused on developing immune checkpoint blockers, which have revolutionized treatment approaches for many cancer patients, including those with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (mNSCLC).
Promising New Cancer Therapy Developed by Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Immune checkpoints are a normal part of the immune system. Their function is to prevent an immune response from being so powerful that it destroys healthy cells in the body. Immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda and Opdivo, work by unleashing the immune system’s T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy. However, only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement.
BioNTech bets on difficult STING field via small molecule pact with a Polish biotech
BioNTech is beefing up its relatively thin small molecule pipeline by adding weight to a clinically difficult corner of oncology R&D: STING agonists. To do so, BioNTech is teaming up with a 15-year-old Polish biotech and doling out €40 million, about $41.5 million, to start. The deal is broken...
Allogene takes the stage in New York to go deep on its off-the-shelf cell therapies — declaring a first for solid tumors
NEW YORK — In most cases, a biotech like Allogene would wait until the next big science conference to offer its latest series of snapshots of its data. But most biotechs aren’t like Allogene, where the veteran leaders from Kite garnered a substantial number of kudos over the years for their in-depth reviews of the company’s progress.
Duchenne Gene Therapy SRP-9001 Wins Priority Review
The PDUFA date for SRP-9001, developed in partnership between Sarepta and Roche, is set for May 29, 2023. The BLA was submitted for accelerated approval. This content was originally published on CGTLive, a sister publication. Click here to view the original content. According to a recent announcement, the FDA accepted...
