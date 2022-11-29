Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Vietnamese Automaker's EV Shipment Is Big Competition For The US
VinFast is exporting 999 electric vehicles to the U.S. market, and they're expected to arrive in California right around Christmas.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering building 2 massive battery plants with LG
Hyundai is reportedly considering building two massive battery plants in a partnership with LG. Rumors have been circulating over the past week that Hyundai is considering building a battery plant along with its new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia. The older report stated that Hyundai is working with SK Innovation to build a single plant. However, according to an unnamed source cited by a local paper in South Korea and reported by Reuters, Hyundai may also be considering building a pair of battery plants with LG Chem.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery manufacturer to install massive 3.8 MW rooftop system at Pennsylvania HQ
Correlate Infrastructure Partners announced the installation of a 3.8 MW rooftop solar system at the Reading, Pennsylvania corporate headquarters of EnerSys, reportedly one of the largest U.S. behind-the-meter solar systems to be deployed to date. EnerSys, a manufacturer of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries for various industries, said the solar deployment...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea truckers’ strike cost $1.2 billion in lost shipments
SEOUL (Reuters) – A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday. Disruptions to the country’s supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the nationwide strike by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.
Volkswagen Explores EV Deal With Popular Apple Supplier To Tap Juicy US Market
Volkswagen AG VWAGY may tap popular Apple Inc AAPL supplier to make electric pickups and sport utility vehicles in the U.S. as the German carmaker weighs partnerships to support its North American expansion. VW discussed with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn Technology Group, about cooperating...
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs).
ADS-TEC Energy Launches New Ultra-Fast Charging System ChargePost, an Energy Platform With Integrated Battery Storage and Large Digital Displays
NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005112/en/ ADS-TEC Energy has announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. (Graphic: Business Wire)
104.1 WIKY
Oil edges higher on tight supply, China demand recovery optimism
(Reuters) – Oil prices nosed ahead in early Asian trade on Thursday, lifted by signs of tighter supply and by optimism over a Chinese demand recovery. Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.06%, to $87.02 per barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.71.
insideevs.com
Northvolt May Delay German Battery Plant, Is Looking At US
Electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt's planned factory in Germany may be delayed as surging energy costs threaten the viability of battery cell plants across Europe. According to Bloomberg, Sweden-based Northvolt will decide next year whether to build the Heide facility in northern Germany in time for production to start in late 2025 or expand first in North America, where the US is attracting cell manufacturers with billions of dollars in incentives.
Australian battery metal players key to South Korea's EV ambition
SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia will play a big role in South Korea's ambition to lead the electric vehicle batteries market and diversify from China for its battery metals needs, a top South Korean executive said on Wednesday.
Comments / 0