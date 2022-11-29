NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005112/en/ ADS-TEC Energy has announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. (Graphic: Business Wire)

