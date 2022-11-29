Read full article on original website
Related
Inequality is literally killing us: The most unequal societies suffer most in public health metrics
In 1992, a publication appeared in the British Medical Journal written by Richard Wilkinson, featuring a simple graph of life expectancy in 1981 among nine rich nations, along with the percentage of income received by the poorest 70% of families for each country. It showed how greater inequality in a country was associated with lower life expectancy, with only a weak link between national incomes and mortality rates. Richer countries were not necessarily healthier than less rich ones, at least among developed nations. Increases in income inequality over time were linked to higher death rates. But were the results valid?
104.1 WIKY
German economy ministry plans subsidies for climate-friendly production -document
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to award companies in energy-intensive industries like chemicals and steel 15-year subsidy contracts if they reduce carbon emissions in their production, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According to the document, which still needs to be discussed with...
104.1 WIKY
Japan corporate capex up, record recurring profits for Q3
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn. Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private...
104.1 WIKY
China launches elderly vaccination drive but health fears linger
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – As China works to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates among its elderly population, authorities are still facing one major hurdle: the lingering fears among many old people that the jab could actually do them harm. Vaccinating the vulnerable has long been seen as a crucial requirement in...
104.1 WIKY
Woodside continues to look for ways to expand in Gulf of Mexico
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Woodside Energy Group, Australia’s top independent gas producer, is continuing to hunt for opportunities to expand in the Gulf of Mexico following its takeover of BHP Group’s assets there, Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said on Thursday. “We will continue to look at...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
LONDON (Reuters) – At a vast warehouse in the southern Dutch city of Roosendaal, automated cranes and driverless vehicles silently stack clothes for the French and Italian stores of retailer Primark, reducing the need for hard-to-come-by labour. With goods packed more densely up to its roof, the new warehouse,...
Puerto Rican towns sue major oil companies, alleging suppression of climate science
Sixteen Puerto Rico municipalities filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court against major oil companies, alleging companies like ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron colluded to suppress evidence of climate change that has devastated the island, including 2017’s Hurricane Maria. The municipalities accused the defendants, who include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch...
Comments / 0