ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

High school football semifinals set for Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
Tide 100.9 FM

UAB Blazers Goes Off The Radar For Next Football Coach

The University of Alabama in Birmingham football team just completed its 2022 football season with a 37-27 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers were led by interim head football coach Bryant Vincent, who was thrust into the head coaching position in June after Bill Clark stepped down due to health issues.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball preseason breakdown

Jake DiMichele is at First Love Christian Academy. OLSH is playing in Class 3A. It might sound harsh, but the rest of the WPIAL Class 2A field is no long playing for second place, which must be a refreshing change of pace after the reign of terror the Chargers visited on the classification the last few years.
Centre Daily

Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford

Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Reporter

Coldwater LMS basketball finishes 1-3 versus Harper Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with long time rival Harper Creek on Wednesday in another Interstate 8 conference battle. Coldwater went 1-3 on the day, taking a win in the 8th grade “A” contest and falling in the remaining three. In the eighth grade “A”...
COLDWATER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy