Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
High school football semifinals set for Saturday
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
UAB Blazers Goes Off The Radar For Next Football Coach
The University of Alabama in Birmingham football team just completed its 2022 football season with a 37-27 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Blazers were led by interim head football coach Bryant Vincent, who was thrust into the head coaching position in June after Bill Clark stepped down due to health issues.
Previews, predictions for the high school football state championships in every classification
Previews and predictions for the high school football state championships.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball preseason breakdown
Jake DiMichele is at First Love Christian Academy. OLSH is playing in Class 3A. It might sound harsh, but the rest of the WPIAL Class 2A field is no long playing for second place, which must be a refreshing change of pace after the reign of terror the Chargers visited on the classification the last few years.
District 1-5A, 1-2A football coaches reveal All-District teams
Here’s a look at the 2021 District 1-5A and 1-2A All-District teams as selected by the league coaches. Other districts will be added when all teams in those districts have concluded their seasons. MAJOR AWARDS. Co-Offensive MVPs: Daxton Chavez, Airline; Jaylan White, Parkway. Defensive MVP: Brooks Brossette, Byrd. Staff/Coach...
Youth football: Nine-and-under North Georgia Raiders win 'Turkey Bowl'
The 9-and-under North Georgia Raiders football team won the Hall County ‘Turkey Bowl’ at the 10-and-under level, going undefeated with a 3-0 record. The North Georgia Raiders are comprised heavily of players from Hall County. In the tournament, the Raiders beat Hart County and Monroe Area, then the...
Deion Sanders, Jackson State dominate SWAC football postseason awards
Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders have racked up postseason awards heading into the Southwestern Athletic Conference‘s championship. The awards were announced on Nov. 29. JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders won SWAC Conference Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year, wide receiver...
Centre Daily
Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford
Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.
Coldwater LMS basketball finishes 1-3 versus Harper Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with long time rival Harper Creek on Wednesday in another Interstate 8 conference battle. Coldwater went 1-3 on the day, taking a win in the 8th grade “A” contest and falling in the remaining three. In the eighth grade “A”...
Comments / 0