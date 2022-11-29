ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 residents injured during El Monte home invasion robbery

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
Three people were sent to a hospital, including one with serious injuries, after a home invasion robbery Sunday morning in El Monte, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, a little south of Interstate 10 and east of Rosemead Boulevard, regarding a robbery in progress, according to Lt. Pete Rasic of the El Monte Police Department.

“As they arrived on the scene, a suspect matching the victims’ description was seen leaving the location on foot,” said Rasic, adding that the suspect was taken into custody. A search in the city turned up another suspect at about 6 a.m., he said.

Paramedics rushed three people inside the home to a hospital, where one was treated for serious injuries and the other two were listed in stable condition. According to KeyNews Network, victims told 911 dispatchers that four suspects beat up three elderly people and fired one round inside the home before fleeing the location.

Rasic said police believe there are one or two additional suspects, “but there is no active search going on,” he added.

No further information on the home invasion robbery was immediately available.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
