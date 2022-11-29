No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Bellarmine has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 14.3 points for Kentucky.

Peter Suder is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 9.7 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.