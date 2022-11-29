ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson’s 20-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Bellarmine has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 14.3 points for Kentucky.

Peter Suder is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 9.7 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. “We’ve become very selfish the last few weeks, haven’t we?” DeBoer joked on Monday. USC could be headed to the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Reporter

Coldwater LMS basketball finishes 1-3 versus Harper Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with long time rival Harper Creek on Wednesday in another Interstate 8 conference battle. Coldwater went 1-3 on the day, taking a win in the 8th grade “A” contest and falling in the remaining three. In the eighth grade “A”...
COLDWATER, MI
FOX Sports

No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Purdue opens Big Ten title preparations without starting QB

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned home with his family following last weekend’s victory at Indiana. He still hasn’t returned to campus. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O’Connell’s oldest brother, Sean. “He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,” coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O’Connell’s performance two days earlier. “Of course, he’s got things he has to deal with this week, but we’ll be there to support him and whenever we get him back to work, we look forward to that.” O’Connell announced his brother had died in a statement posted Sunday on Twitter. The cause of death has not been revealed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
102.5 The Bone

Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Boston College visits Nebraska following Walker's 20-point outing

Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -6; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Boston College Eagles after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 75-58 win against the Florida State Seminoles. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 68.3 points...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy