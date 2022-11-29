ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Merrimack faces UMass-Lowell on 6-game road slide

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will look to end its six-game road slide when the Warriors visit UMass-Lowell.

The River Hawks are 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 0-4 in road games. Merrimack is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UMass-Lowell.

Jordan Minor is shooting 63.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.7 points for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

