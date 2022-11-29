Western Illinois hosts Simmons and Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4)

Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jelani Simmons scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 69-57 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Leathernecks have gone 1-1 in home games. Western Illinois allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Southern Indiana did not compete in Division I last season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Western Illinois.

Simmons is shooting 55.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.2 points for Southern Indiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.