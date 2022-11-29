Weber State plays Tarleton State on 4-game road slide

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at Tarleton State Texans (3-3)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -8; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Wildcats play Tarleton State.

The Texans are 1-0 in home games. Tarleton State is fifth in the WAC with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Freddy Hicks averaging 10.5.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is scoring 22.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Tarleton State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 0.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jones is averaging 12.4 points for Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.