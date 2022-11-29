Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego’s Discovery Museum Visits Library Bookmobile At Landes Park
Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Library presents the San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., at its weekly Bookmobile stop at. John Landes Park, 2855 Cedar Rd in Oceanside. Families are invited to participate in free, fun, and hands-on exhibits...
San Marcos Chamber News
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Sentences that Create Us: Writing Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People
Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with MiraCosta College’s Transitions Program. and Service Learning Program, is hosting a free writing workshop for formerly incarcerated. people on Saturday, December 3, at 12:00 p.m. This event will be held in the Civic Center. Library, Courtyard and Community Rooms...
Holiday Angels- Delivering The Spirit Of The Season To Seniors
Vista, CA -On Sunday December 4, 2022, ElderHelp of San Diego, in partnership with UPS, will host its annual Holiday Angels program to deliver the spirit of the season to local seniors. On this day, more than 350 seniors will enjoy a visit from a volunteer and will receive a...
Annual Parade Features Toy Man of Vista, Oscar Meyer Weinermoblie
Vista, CA November 2022 – Over 15,000 of North County’s residents are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce’s 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in downtown Vista on S. Santa Fe, Broadway and Main Street. The theme for this year is A Toy Stories Christmas, celebrating The Toy Man of Vista, Jeffrey Olsen who will serve as Parade Grand Marshall. Mr. Olsen has collected and given over 57,000 toys to families over a 30-year period.
City Of Vista News
The city is involved in two toy drives to help bring holiday cheer to needy families. You can donate new toys for families of the city’s adopted Marine unit at Camp Pendelton and/or families at Vista’s Operation Hope shelter. Temporary Closure of Buena Vista Park. So that we...
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
Just in Time Participant & Aspiring Entrepreneur Wins $20K Seed Money From Angel Investors
San Diego, CA – Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, has partnered with group of anonymous angel investors from the San Diego business community (entrepreneurs, publishers, CEOs) to provide a life-changing business investment to twenty-four-year-old former foster youth Stephany Polanco.
