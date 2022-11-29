Read full article on original website
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers
Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Klutch Sports signs Kings’ De’Aaron Fox; Lakers’ LeBron James says ‘welcome to the family’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the first to congratulate Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox on joining Klutch Sports.
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
For basically his entire career, there has never really been a point where you questioned if LeBron James was the best player on his team. He was the best player for the Cavaliers even when he was a rookie out of high school and continued to be the best in his pit stops the rest of the way.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis’ career night carries Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Suns' Devin Booker: 51 points in 31 minutes Wednesday
Booker totaled 51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over the Bulls. Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points, needing only three quarters to get his work done. The Suns blew the Bulls away, so Booker, along with the rest of the starting unit, was given an early shower. It's been a terrific start to the season for Booker, who is currently putting up top-15 value. The eventual return of Chris Paul from a heel injury could slow Booker a little, although this is clearly his team and there is no reason to think he won't be able to flirt with this kind of value the rest of the way.
Anthony Davis fires chilling warning to rest of NBA about LA’s form after win vs. Blazers
The painful loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday is a thing of the past now for the Los Angeles Lakers, who recovered their moxie right away by flattening the Portland Trail Blazers at home Wednesday night, 128-109. The win was just another reminder to the rest of the league that the Lakers are hitting their stride at last and have seemingly turned the corner after a horrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Isiah Pacheco, but sit Jeff Wilson
After winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and leading plenty of owners to championships in the process, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was showing no signs of slowing down heading into his 18th season. However, anybody who drafted Rodgers has been sorely disappointed with his productivity and position in the Fantasy football rankings. If you're searching for a quarterback to stream, who are your options this week? A reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football picks can help you address those pressing roster needs and also ensure that you nail your Fantasy football start-sit decisions to optimize your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. So before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday
Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
