Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
Chevrolet Corvette Brand Coming In 2025 With Electric SUV And Sedan
As reported by CarBuzz last year, Chevrolet continues to mull the idea of a Corvette SUV, and now we're learning that a separate Corvette brand is happening. Car and Driver spoke with a source inside the GM Tech Center who says a Corvette brand is coming with an SUV and a four-door liftback model. Moreover, these new models will be fully electric.
Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Gets A Manual From The Worst Chrysler Ever
Someone has fixed the car community's biggest gripe with older Mercedes E-Class AMGs by sourcing and fitting a 6-speed manual transmission. Now, it's for sale over on Cars & Bids with two days to go. The seller reports they used the transmission from a Chrysler Crossfire, a two-seater sports car from the same era as this E55 AMG that was actually a reskinned Mercedes SLK.
Max Verstappen Gifted 1-Of-350 Acura NSX Type S By Honda
This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 vs. 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Once it was established that high-performance SUVs were not an oxymoron, there was only one direction to go: up. More speed, quicker acceleration, greater grip, more tenacious braking, and—most of all—higher prices. At Porsche, the progression of high-test versions with more horsepower and compound badge extensions has led to the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT, a veritable sport-utility weapon capable of amazing things on the track, up to and including the vaunted Nürburgring.
Mercury Has Saved The V10 Engine From Extinction
The V10 engine is among the automotive world's most unique and brilliant configurations, but with the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Audi R8 GT sounding the death knell for the magnificent tenner, we thought we'd seen the end of it. However, Mercury Marine has introduced an industry-first outboard V10 motor for boating applications that could see it live on a little longer.
Watch The 576-HP Kia EV6 GT Tear Up The Autobahn
Kia has been hard at work electrifying its range of cars and recently launched its most potent EV yet, the EV6 GT. This car is set to gradually replace the Stinger as the manufacturer's top performance model and promises tons of performance and some serious competition for rivals such as the Tesla Model Y. This performance-focused version of the EV6 range recently showed off its true potential in a YouTuber video posted by AutoTopNL, and we have to admit that its real-world performance is impressive. Taking on an unrestricted section of the famous Autobahn in Germany, the EV6 GT gathers speed with the quickness and utter lack of drama one would usually associate with a top Mercedes-Benz or even a Bentley.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Puts the Supercar in Rally Mode
The off-road version of the Lamborghini Huracán delivers on the promise of its 2019 concept. It's got less power than the regular car and a lower top speed, but it adds a raised ride height and a Rally mode. Customer deliveries start next year for the Sterrato, which will...
The 150,000th Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Rolled Off The Production Line
Ford is celebrating a massive milestone as the company has just built its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E. The vehicle in question, a Grabber Blue-painted model, was manufactured at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Considering the electric crossover went into production just two years ago, it's an incredible achievement...
Lamborghini Revuelto Edges Closer To American Arrival
On Tuesday, November 29, Lamborghini lodged an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name "Revuelto." The filing was applied for with a number of potential applications listed, including merchandise, motors, and actual cars - both regular and electric - but the name is not new to us. CarBuzz discovered the same trademark applications with the European Union and Italian trademark offices back in May. At the time, we theorized that this could apply to the Italian automaker's first all-electric car, which it appears will be a lifted grand tourer in the same vein as the Ferrari Purosangue. We have other ideas, but this trademark confirms that the next new Lambo we can look forward to will be a global model called the Revuelto.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Toyota GR86 May Spawn Hotter GRMN Model
An earlier rumor predicted that the Toyota GR86 was in line to receive the turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla, but a new report from Japanese publication Magazine X claims it will spawn a hotter 86 GRMN variant that will remain normally aspirated. For those who have just become familiar with Toyota's Gazoo Racing sub-brand, the GRMN (Gazoo Racing Meister of Nurburgring) models are the most hardcore versions and have never been sold in the United States to date.
Porsche Transforms Eight First-Gen Cayennes Into The Ultimate Off-Roading Machines
To celebrate 20 years of the Cayenne, two Porsche dealers in the United Arab Emirates have been tasked with creating restomodded off-roaders from used, first-generation examples of the performance SUV. The results do not disappoint. The company's first-ever SUV is particularly significant to the UAE and the greater Middle East,...
Carscoops
Jaguar Unveils Lighter And More Powerful I-Type 6 Race Car For Formula E
Jaguar TCS Racing has unveiled the new I-Type 6, which is being billed as the “most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever.”. Set to make its racing debut in January, the model is a Gen3 racer that features front and rear powertrains. The front motor-generator provides 250 kW of regeneration, while the rear unit provides 350 kW for a grand total of 600 kW. That’s more than twice the regenerative capability of the Gen2 car and it eliminates the need for conventional rear brakes.
Theon Design Unveils Its First-Ever Supercharged Porsche 911 Restomod With 394 HP
UK-based Theon Design has revealed its first-ever supercharged commission, making its latest creation, BEL001, a truly special Porsche 911 restomod. It may look like a classic Porsche, but this 964-based beauty boasts thoroughly modern mechanicals. The 3.6-liter flat-six engine produces 394 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque, ample outputs for a car weighing in at 2,788 pounds. Theon says the supercharger provides lag-free torque but still has the top-end surge associated with a naturally-aspirated flat-six, indicating a positive displacement supercharger.
New Toyota Prius Is The Perfect Foundation For A Lexus CT Reboot
The new Toyota Prius represents a drastic departure for the nameplate. The fifth generation recently debuted with an elegant profile, surprising performance, and a tastefully designed cabin. It's a country mile ahead of its predecessors and the overall execution is near-premium. With a few enhancements and more refinement, it could...
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Peugeot 406 Coupe
The Peugeot 406 sedan may have simply been just another French sedan, one we enjoyed seeing in Ronin, among other films, but the 406 coupe was a different beast altogether—and one that warrants a closer look, especially since they're not very plentiful in North America at the moment. The...
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Aston Martin House In Tokyo Comes With An Automotive Gallery
Aston Martin has dipped its toe back into real estate, this time in Japan, after unveiling its Miami condos at the beginning of this year. Rather than a building with hundreds of units, Aston Martin has poured its creative energy into a single house built for a wealthy owner in Tokyo's Minami Aoyama suburb. The house is, predictably, already sold.
