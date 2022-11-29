On Tuesday, November 29, Lamborghini lodged an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name "Revuelto." The filing was applied for with a number of potential applications listed, including merchandise, motors, and actual cars - both regular and electric - but the name is not new to us. CarBuzz discovered the same trademark applications with the European Union and Italian trademark offices back in May. At the time, we theorized that this could apply to the Italian automaker's first all-electric car, which it appears will be a lifted grand tourer in the same vein as the Ferrari Purosangue. We have other ideas, but this trademark confirms that the next new Lambo we can look forward to will be a global model called the Revuelto.

3 HOURS AGO