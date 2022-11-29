ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings PG De’Aaron Fox discusses his rough outing in Sacramento’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Xde_0jQmZ7u700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his thoughts on Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, his offensive struggles in the game, Sacramento’s third straight loss and being unable to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

