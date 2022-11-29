ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats

Rep. Josh Harder will return to the U.S. House of Representatives after prevailing in a must-win district for Democrats in their bid to reduce a Republican majority. Harder, D-Tracy, beat San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti, a Republican, in California’s new 9th Congressional District. The congressman had earned more than 56% of the votes when the Associated Press declared his win. More than 79% of the votes had been counted.
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.

"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 committee will 'scrub' evidence before final report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.
Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.
Bipartisan push to boost cybersecurity

Congress returns to Washington this week with a final push to finish business before Republicans take control of the House next year. Some celebrated the FCC's adoption of a bipartisan law designed to increase security of consumers' digital devices and data in the U.S.
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Katherine Clark moves up the Democratic House ladder

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark will be the second highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives next year after her colleagues elected her as the next minority whip. Clark's elevation comes as Democrats chose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, to serve as minority leader next year, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.
Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to shelve a lower court’s ruling blocking President Biden’s student debt relief plan as the administration’s full appeal proceeds. The decision from the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit marks the second appeals court to issue...
Inflation relief checks going to residents in these states. See if you qualify

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. At least 20 states are offering one-time rebates or expanded tax credits to help residents cope with inflation as both Republican and Democratic governors seek to spend down budget surpluses mostly from COVID-19 relief funding.
