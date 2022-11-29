ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

hamlethub.com

Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee

The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Support Danbury Nonprofits on GivingTuesday!

Thanksgiving - check. Black Friday - check. Cyber Monday - (almost) check. Tomorrow, November 28 is GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Byrne Delivers $25,000 in State Aid for Patterson Library

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R, C - Mahopac) is pleased to report that Patterson Library has received an additional $25,000 in state aid secured by the Assemblyman through the State Education Department’s bullet aid program (E01075 passed the Assembly on 6/3/2022). Bullet aid grants are delivered to hundreds of libraries across New York through a program of targeted aid via state education funding. The funding will be used to support the Patterson Library’s efforts to upgrade various technologies and services throughout its building.
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Free Rabies Vaccines For Westchester County Pets on December 10th

Westchester County residents can bring their dogs, cats and ferrets in for free rabies vaccinations on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, 100 Warehouse Lane South in Elmsford. Appointments are required. Call 914-372-7878 for more information. An adult must supervise all pets....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury Dancer Earns Regional Titles and Qualifies for the World Championships

The New England Regional Irish Dance Championships, also known as the "Oireachtas," was recently held in Hartford, CT the weekend before Thanksgiving. It is the area's most prestigious event bringing in top dancers from schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine and competitions have as many as 100 competitors.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Black Bird Studios

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Black Bird...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!

Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Guilded Lynx

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Guilded Lynx!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Invention Convention comes to the Ridgefield Library, registration is OPEN!

The Invention Convention is an internationally recognized educational organization that started in 1983. Students develop creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills through invention and entrepreneurship. The program culminates in a local competition event where students are recognized and move forward to a State level competition. The program is open to all K-12 students across Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Redding resident, active community member, Bill Soltesz, 75, has died

Balint John "Bill" Soltesz, 75, passed away peacefully on November 26th, at Danbury Hospital after a long illness, with his wife Joan at his side. Bill was born in Bridgeport, CT August 20, 1947, the son of the late Balint and Mary (Ciaffone) Soltesz. Bill grew up in Fairfield and...
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Metal Supermarkets

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Metal Supermarkets!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross is helping seven families after fire on Lexington Ave. in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (November 30, 2022) – The American Red Cross is helping seven families – 13 adults after a fire yesterday on Lexington Avenue in Norwalk. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Heather Dunn, Francis Cassella, and Laverne Moore. The Red...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Diwali: A Celebration of Light

November 5 brought singing, dancing, and delicious food to the Indian community of Ridgefield. This year's Diwali celebration was at Ridgefield's very own Rec Center. Diwali commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness; it is commonly referred to as the festival of lights. After two years of virtual events, over 30 families gathered in person to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this community occasion.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Arts Council and Frank Critelli Host Pass the Guitar on December 15 to Support Beth-El Center

Pass the Guitar is a movement across our state, bringing musicians and communities together for a purpose. Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Frank Critelli, member of The Bargain Band and host of WPLR’s The Local Band Show, it will showcase 20 local performers on the MAC stage, sharing but one guitar. As they “pass the guitar”, volunteers from Beth El Center and All in for Milford will be passing the basket for donations.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

CT DOT Road Closure to Impact Westport Commuters

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announced a scheduled closure that will affect Westport commuters. The I-95 southbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 17 in Westport and I-95 southbound on-ramp at Exit 16 will be closed. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will be closed and detour...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Amy Kahn Russell Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Amy Kahn...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

