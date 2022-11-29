Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
After 20 years, "terribly" delayed affordable housing in NYC opens.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Volunteers Wanted to Serve on Town of Southbury EMS Committee
The Town of Southbury is looking for volunteers to serve on the Emergency Medical Services Committee. Any Southbury resident interested in serving on this Committee should forward a letter of interest and resume to the First Selectman’s office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Greenwich United Way to Begin Accepting Applications for 2023 Community Grants December 15
Greenwich non-profit organizations can submit grant requests until January 17. Greenwich United Way will seek applications from non-profit organizations for its community impact grants starting December 15. The deadline for organizations to apply is January 17, 2023 at 4:00 EDT. Every year Greenwich United Way awards nearly $1 million to...
hamlethub.com
Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
hamlethub.com
Support Danbury Nonprofits on GivingTuesday!
Thanksgiving - check. Black Friday - check. Cyber Monday - (almost) check. Tomorrow, November 28 is GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to...
hamlethub.com
Byrne Delivers $25,000 in State Aid for Patterson Library
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R, C - Mahopac) is pleased to report that Patterson Library has received an additional $25,000 in state aid secured by the Assemblyman through the State Education Department’s bullet aid program (E01075 passed the Assembly on 6/3/2022). Bullet aid grants are delivered to hundreds of libraries across New York through a program of targeted aid via state education funding. The funding will be used to support the Patterson Library’s efforts to upgrade various technologies and services throughout its building.
hamlethub.com
Free Rabies Vaccines For Westchester County Pets on December 10th
Westchester County residents can bring their dogs, cats and ferrets in for free rabies vaccinations on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, 100 Warehouse Lane South in Elmsford. Appointments are required. Call 914-372-7878 for more information. An adult must supervise all pets....
hamlethub.com
Danbury Dancer Earns Regional Titles and Qualifies for the World Championships
The New England Regional Irish Dance Championships, also known as the "Oireachtas," was recently held in Hartford, CT the weekend before Thanksgiving. It is the area's most prestigious event bringing in top dancers from schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine and competitions have as many as 100 competitors.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan defends Most Generous Town title, Darien also wins for local nonprofits
New Canaan was awarded the coveted “Turkey Trophy” for this year’s “Most Generous Town” fundraising competition, but both The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) and the New Canaan Community Foundation (NCCF) and the neighbors they serve are the true winners of this friendly annual rivalry.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Black Bird Studios
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Black Bird...
hamlethub.com
Celebrate the Holidays at Darien Library!
Have some festive fun in these holly, jolly programs at Darien Library. Mail Merge with Google Docs – — Just in time for the holiday cards!. and Sunday, 12/18 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, 12/13 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, 12/15 at 6 p.m. Conference Room. Wednesday, 12/14 at...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Guilded Lynx
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Guilded Lynx!
hamlethub.com
Invention Convention comes to the Ridgefield Library, registration is OPEN!
The Invention Convention is an internationally recognized educational organization that started in 1983. Students develop creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills through invention and entrepreneurship. The program culminates in a local competition event where students are recognized and move forward to a State level competition. The program is open to all K-12 students across Ridgefield.
hamlethub.com
Redding resident, active community member, Bill Soltesz, 75, has died
Balint John "Bill" Soltesz, 75, passed away peacefully on November 26th, at Danbury Hospital after a long illness, with his wife Joan at his side. Bill was born in Bridgeport, CT August 20, 1947, the son of the late Balint and Mary (Ciaffone) Soltesz. Bill grew up in Fairfield and...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Metal Supermarkets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Metal Supermarkets!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Rebel and Rose Tattoo
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rebel and...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping seven families after fire on Lexington Ave. in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (November 30, 2022) – The American Red Cross is helping seven families – 13 adults after a fire yesterday on Lexington Avenue in Norwalk. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Heather Dunn, Francis Cassella, and Laverne Moore. The Red...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Diwali: A Celebration of Light
November 5 brought singing, dancing, and delicious food to the Indian community of Ridgefield. This year's Diwali celebration was at Ridgefield's very own Rec Center. Diwali commemorates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness; it is commonly referred to as the festival of lights. After two years of virtual events, over 30 families gathered in person to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this community occasion.
hamlethub.com
Milford Arts Council and Frank Critelli Host Pass the Guitar on December 15 to Support Beth-El Center
Pass the Guitar is a movement across our state, bringing musicians and communities together for a purpose. Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Frank Critelli, member of The Bargain Band and host of WPLR’s The Local Band Show, it will showcase 20 local performers on the MAC stage, sharing but one guitar. As they “pass the guitar”, volunteers from Beth El Center and All in for Milford will be passing the basket for donations.
hamlethub.com
CT DOT Road Closure to Impact Westport Commuters
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announced a scheduled closure that will affect Westport commuters. The I-95 southbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 17 in Westport and I-95 southbound on-ramp at Exit 16 will be closed. The on-ramp to I-95 southbound at Exit 17 will be closed and detour...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Amy Kahn Russell Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Amy Kahn...
Comments / 0