Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R, C - Mahopac) is pleased to report that Patterson Library has received an additional $25,000 in state aid secured by the Assemblyman through the State Education Department’s bullet aid program (E01075 passed the Assembly on 6/3/2022). Bullet aid grants are delivered to hundreds of libraries across New York through a program of targeted aid via state education funding. The funding will be used to support the Patterson Library’s efforts to upgrade various technologies and services throughout its building.

PATTERSON, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO