ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Malik Monk on Kings’ 122-117 loss to Suns, not worried about Sacramento’s 3 game skid

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQBRL_0jQmY68100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, the inability to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker, his own 30 point effort off Sacramento’s bench, the three game losing streak and De’Aaron Fox’s off-night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

George Kittle calls his 49ers ‘gorgeous’ following 4th straight win, 13-0 shutout of the Saints

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates another dominant performance from San Francisco’s defense following Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, talks about the shutout performance, wanting more points from his offense, the low hit on his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why he feels his team looks “gorgeous” after […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Harrison Barnes discusses Kings 3-game skid, former teammates returning to Sacramento with Pacers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes chats with the media on Tuesday afternoon about the three-game losing streak following Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the lessons learned over the past week, defensive struggles, Domantas Sabonis about to face his former Indiana team for the first time since last February’s trade and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX40

FOX40

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy