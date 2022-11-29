Malik Monk on Kings’ 122-117 loss to Suns, not worried about Sacramento’s 3 game skid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, the inability to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker, his own 30 point effort off Sacramento’s bench, the three game losing streak and De’Aaron Fox’s off-night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
