ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 10

Related
echo-pilot.com

Raystown Lake receives national acclaim for protecting fish

Raystown Lake in Central Pennsylvania is receiving national attention for its conservation efforts. The National Fish Habitat Partnership named it one of 10 “Waters to Watch” for 2022, and it's the only waterway in Pennsylvania to be selected this year. The annual list represents a collection of strategic conservation efforts implemented on rivers, streams, estuaries, and lakes to protect, restore, or enhance fish habitat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1

Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure

The plan noted that approximately “2.6 million Pennsylvania residents in 1.3 million, or 26 percent of households—including 25 percent of Latino and 35 percent of Black American Households —either do not have access to or have not adopted high-speed broadband or may lack the skills to effectively use it.” The post Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State

Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race

Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy