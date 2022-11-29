Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Raystown Lake receives national acclaim for protecting fish
Raystown Lake in Central Pennsylvania is receiving national attention for its conservation efforts. The National Fish Habitat Partnership named it one of 10 “Waters to Watch” for 2022, and it's the only waterway in Pennsylvania to be selected this year. The annual list represents a collection of strategic conservation efforts implemented on rivers, streams, estuaries, and lakes to protect, restore, or enhance fish habitat.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region. "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said. Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1
Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure
The plan noted that approximately “2.6 million Pennsylvania residents in 1.3 million, or 26 percent of households—including 25 percent of Latino and 35 percent of Black American Households —either do not have access to or have not adopted high-speed broadband or may lack the skills to effectively use it.” The post Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
erienewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year's hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won't take effect until next season. According...
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State
Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race
Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
