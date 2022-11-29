Read full article on original website
From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'Jurassic Park': 10 Iconic Movies That Would Be Perfect For VR
Beyond video games, Virtual Reality (VR) has given its users the experience of sitting on relaxing beaches and adrenaline-inducing roller coasters from the safety of the couch. Within the cinematic world, the 3D phenomenon has divided filmgoers with its application and purpose, as with 4D bringing the whole cinema into the immersive experience. But how could VR and cinema work together? In epic worlds like Lord of the Rings and Sin City, VR technology has endless immersive potential.
NME
‘Lord Of The Rings’ star Bernard Hill hits out at ‘The Rings Of Power’: “It’s a money-making venture”
Lord Of The Rings star Bernard Hill has hit out at Amazon’s The Rings Of Power, labelling it a “money-making venture”. The actor, who starred as King Théoden in the original LOTR trilogy, recently told Metro that he has “no interest” in watching the new spin-off series.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Resurfaced Anthony Mackie Interview Echoes Quentin Tarantino’s Comments About Marvel Movie Stars
A resurfaced Anthony Mackie interview echoed Quentin Tarantino's comments about Marvel movie stars only a few years earlier.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
God Of War fans say only one man can play Kratos
As I'm sure you've probably heard by now, a new series based on God Of War is currently being developed between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The good folk at PlayStation are really starting to branch out and make moves in the world of TV and film. Earlier this year we got the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland, and next year HBO's adaptation of The Last Of Us looks set to dazzle. Or to at least be better than Uncharted, which I grant you is not a terribly high bar.
wegotthiscovered.com
George Lucas always believed his other fan favorite fantasy should become a TV show
Some have you may have seen a brand new show pop into your Disney Plus queues yesterday; a fantasy adventure series by the name of Willow, starring the likes of Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home). What you may not know is that the show is a sequel to to a 1988 film of the same name, which just happens to be the most beloved piece of genre fiction in George Lucas‘ library that isn’t called Star Wars.
Gizmodo
DC Animation May Find a New Home on Amazon
In the wake of HBO’s new leadership slashing the Warner Bros. Animation department and its shows on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the possibility of DC animation finding new life on other streamers has been floated as an ideal outcome. That may now be happening, with a little help from Amazon.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
The director of 'Love Actually' says the movie's lack of diversity makes him 'feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid'
The film has faced scrutiny for including only heterosexual relationships and featuring a mainly white cast.
Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years
Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
