Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Eater
Tour LeTour, Amy Morton’s Latest Evanston Adventure
When Amy Morton and chef Debbie Gold began making plans for LeTour, their new French American brasserie with major Moroccan overtones, they decided on a shape — geometric and symbolic — around which they could build their restaurant: the circle. LeTour’s most obvious circle is its building, a...
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
fox32chicago.com
'Clark Griswold' lights up Chicago area Raising Cane's restaurant for Christmas season
MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A Christmas icon is making an appearance in the suburbs, as Chevy Chase once again became Clark Griswold at a Raising Cane's restaurant. We’ve all seen the movie, and some of us may be able to recite it scene by scene — the 1989 cult classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation has become a tradition for many.
'Christmas Vacation's' Chevy Chase to light up Morton Grove restaurant
A Christmas icon is about to make an appearance in the Chicago suburbs. Chevy Chase will become Clark Griswold once again at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Morton Grove.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time
McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant
The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s McGold Card: How you can win free food for life
CHICAGO - What would you do if you had free McDonald’s for life? Well, now is your opportunity to find out!. McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with the chance to win one of their secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. According to...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Walking in a Wrigley Winterland
I have a confession to make, I’m generally not in the holiday spirit until well into December. I’m certainly not a grinch, but the way every holiday seems to sprawl into and before the previous one has always exhausted me a bit. Couple that with the fact that there are really only so many Christmas songs that I like and you have a perfect recipe for me to roll my eyes as the holly goes up in mid-November.
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Occur Next Week
Days are getting noticeably shorter and the sun is going down before 5 p.m., but Illinois will actually hit its earliest sunset of the year in the coming days. It would seem reasonable to expect that the earliest sunset of the year would coincide with the winter solstice, but in reality the day with the earliest sunset of the year actually occurs two weeks before that, according to astronomers.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Chicago: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Good news—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. So, sit back, relax, and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near Chicago.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
Lookout Chicago, A Mobile Eyecare Clinic is coming to town!
It takes a special kind of innovation to curate events and experiences that serve the culture and community. However, Dinai Yelverton serves with enough grit and grace to get the job done. This millennial mama, wife and budding entrepreneur has taken on the challenge to bring a mobile clinic to town to service more Black and Brown kids with eye care. Yelverton, talks with the Chicago Defender about the importance of eye care for children, conversations that enhance our world and building a brand that matters in Chicago and beyond.
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
How to prevent porch pirates from targeting your packages this holiday season
Rebecca Edwards, a home security expert with SafeWise, joined Eyewitness News live to discuss how you can prevent these crimes of opportunity.
When is the first day of winter? Will it be colder, snowier than normal?
(CBS) – The first day of winter arrives officially on Dec. 21. While some think of the entire day, technically it lasts only for a brief time, at 3:48 p.m. when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible. Looked at another way, it means the sun's path across the sky is at its lowest point. Winter ends on March 20, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. The first day of "meteorlogical winter' begins on Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 28. That's the range that forecasters use for compiling statistical data. It is also known as the day with...
Comments / 0