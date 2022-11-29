Read full article on original website
‘Rick and Morty’s “Analyze Piss” Is the Spiritual Sequel to “Pickle Rick”
Time and time again, Rick and Morty has returned to the same point: as intelligent as Rick (Justin Roiland) is, he’s incapable of change. Yet one of the grossest episodes in Season 6 directly challenges that assumption. “Analyze Piss” stands as the spiritual sequel to “Pickle Rick”, an episode that not only follows Rick as he goes to therapy but shows him actually learning from it. Spoilers ahead.
‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series
It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Wednesday Boss Says That Monster Reveal Was 'Literally' Tim Burton's Design — Plus, Grade the Premiere
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s series premiere and Episode 2. Proceed accordingly. After narrowly avoiding death twice and being mysteriously saved by a homicidal monster, Wednesday’s titular character may have finally found a place she loves. In the series premiere, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) rushed into the woods to save her classmate Rowan, only to find out he had been trying to kill her. He believed her to be the one who would destroy Nevermore Academy and that it was his destiny to stop her. But before he could complete his mission, a giant beast intervened and saved her...
Kelsey Grammer shares how ‘Frasier’ reboot will address absence of original stars
Kelsey Grammer opened up about how the ‘Frasier’ reboot on Paramount+ will address the absence of some of its original stars who will not be returning for the new series.
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
In Brief: Harrison Ford in tease for first TV comedy 'Shrinking', and more
Deadline reports that Oscar-winning director Ang Lee will be helming Bruce Lee, with the filmmaker's son Mason Lee playing the titular martial arts icon. The film is a passion project for Ang Lee. "Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema," Ang Lee tells Deadline. "I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality."...
Is ‘Spoiler Alert’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Jim Parsons is trading in his comedic Big Bang Theory shoes for something a little less Sheldon and a little more romantic in the new drama Spoiler Alert. Based on the memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the movie follows the final year of Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) life after learning of his terminal cancer diagnosis. It’s told through the eyes of his partner of 14 years, Michael (Parsons).
‘Criminal Minds’ Cast: Then and Now
Leaving behind a legacy. Criminal Minds is back with a revival on Paramount+ titled Criminal Minds: Evolution — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the procedural first debuted. In 2005, viewers were introduced to a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral […]
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary. RELATED: 2022...
The Walking Dead's final episode almost ended very differently
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead has aired its last-ever earlier this month, gifting the most loyal fans a glimpse of two of the show's returning main characters. The finale ('Rest in Peace') saw the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), setting...
Shrinking Trailer Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Released by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and starring a stacked cast including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Cougar Town's Christa Miller, and Deadly Class's Luke Tennie. In the series, Segel plays a troubled therapist who decides to start telling his patients the unvarnished truth -- both a huge violation of standards and ethics, and also seemingly pretty impactful on their lives. The trailer doesn't tell you much -- basically just trots out the cast, who you see bouncing on a trampoline to the tune of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness."
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
Why Fred Armisen Says Wednesday Sets Up Perfectly For Season 2
Fred Armisen has his eyes on another Addams Family reunion. The Saturday Night Live alum plays eccentric, bald-headed Uncle Fester in Netflix's Wednesday and, while he only appears in the series'...
13 New TV Shows and Series to Watch in December
There’s an entire slate of shows on deck for streaming services set to either make their return or premiere this December — meaning the final month of the year promises to see them close out 2022 with a bang. From the highly anticipated season two of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot to the series premiere of the new spy-inspired series “The Recruit” on Netflix, the holiday month will have more than just Christmas specials to offer. There is action, adventure, drama and fashion on the horizon.More from WWD'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYEmmys 2022:...
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
The White Lotus season 2 has a Jurassic Park cameo you probably missed
When The White Lotus was such a massive Emmy-winning hit in 2021, the mini-series became an anthology series, with a second season set in a different location, with an almost entirely new cast. The second season is fairly star-studded, as the first was – with the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli. But an even bigger star has a cameo in the second season – you just probably haven’t realised.
By Turning Down the ‘Frasier’ Reboot, David Hyde Pierce Took the Show in a New Direction
David Hyde Pierce was never fully committed to the 'Frasier' reboot. When he decided to walk away completely, he changed the project's direction, revealed Kelsey Grammer.
