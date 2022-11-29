Kique Reveals the Crazy Way ‘The Voice’ Kept Him in the Competition After He Tested Positive for COVID

Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Kique (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Gwen Stefani: ‘I’m walking out a little bit less unruly’
The November 29 episode of “The Voice” proved to be the end of the road for Kique. This 19-year-old member of Team Gwen Stefani ended up being eliminated after fighting for his life in Tuesday’s Instant Save. To make matters worse, he had to endure his departure while in private isolation, as he’d tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. (That means he’s only accepting virtual hugs from fans, not real hugs!) Kique, age 19, began his “The Voice” journey by singing “Beautiful Girls” in the blind auditions. He earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake Shelton, joining Team Gwen....
Rowan Grace (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Blake Shelton: ‘You’ve helped me grow so much as an artist’
Fans of Team Blake Shelton didn’t come to the rescue of Rowan Grace this week on “The Voice,” as she lost the Instant Save vote during the November 29 episode and was eliminated from the competition. This marks the first person to leave Team Blake since the live shows began three weeks ago. Will you miss Rowan on NBC’s reality TV show? Let us know down in the comments section. Rowan, age 16, began her journey on “The Voice” with her cover of “traitor” in the blind auditions. She earned three chair-turns from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, joining Team...
Comments / 0