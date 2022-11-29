Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
Salinas residents left without mail after their mailboxes were broken into
SALINAS, Calif. — Nearly 300 residents at the Cypress Creek Apartments in Salinas have been without mail delivery for about eight months since their mailboxes were broken into earlier this year. Residents have been left in the dark, waiting for checks, missing bills, and important paperwork. The Post Office...
‘Shop with a Cop’ event to help hundreds of children this holiday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Six young siblings will be celebrating Christmas for the first time without their devoted mother, Erica Chanon Pantoja. She was brutally murdered by her estranged husband in a San Jose apartment complex earlier this year. The Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley nonprofit organization is helping the six […]
Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a minor decoy operation has resulted in several Watsonville tobacco businesses being fined for selling to minors. During the week, 11 businesses were visited, and one of them sold to an undercover volunteer. Cigarette City on Freedom Boulevard now faces a $1,000 fine for selling to minors, said police. The post Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses appeared first on KION546.
Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
KSBW.com
Lauren Seaver returns to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise
SALINAS, Calif. — She's back!. Lauren Seaver returned to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise Monday after taking time off to be with her second child. Monday was the first time that Paul Dudley and Lauren Seaver worked side-by-side. You can see Lauren's return in the video above.
Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 29-year-old man on the Highway 129 off-ramp from southbound Highway 1 on Friday. Investigators said around 12:39 p.m., said the man was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. CHP said the man was going at an unknown speed when he veered The post Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash appeared first on KION546.
Woman used gang members to steal ex-boyfriend’s French bulldog, prosecutors say
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A preliminary hearing is underway in San Mateo County Superior Court for seven people accused of stealing a French bulldog from a San Francisco man. The man’s ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Rocio Navarroflores, was the “catalyst” behind a plot to steal a French bulldog named “Prada” on June 29, 2021, according to […]
580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown
(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
KSBW.com
Police to have more power enforcing parking lot misbehavior in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — On Nov. 21 Hollister City Council voted unanimously to fine people for misusing city parking lots. According to police chief Carlos Reynoso, anyone using the parking lot for other than its intended use is subject to being fined. Some infractions include: camping, loitering, riding bicycles, skateboarding, vandalizing and drinking and using drugs will all now be prohibited in city parking lots.
NBC Bay Area
Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue
A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose
San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
KSBW.com
Salinas Fire Department is bringing back their Fire and EMS youth development program
SALINAS, Calif. — For the first time in 20 years, the Salinas Fire Department is bringing back its Fire and EMS Explorer Program. The program is designed to help 14 to 20-year-olds explore a career at the Salinas Fire Department. According to the Exploring website, they combine classroom training...
pajaronian.com
Photo: No injuries reported in solo crash
No injuries were reported in this solo-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Watsonville Police Sgt. Mike Ridgway said a motorist accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake pedal in her Honda sedan around 6:30am. Her car plowed through a fence as shown here on the 100 block of W. Lake Ave. The car continued through a parking lot and then smashed through another wood fence and hedge row. The car next raced across a parking lot and came to a rest against a laundromat on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street. The incident is still under investigation.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police arrest known gang with guns
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department reported an assault on an officer by Uriel Medina on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 7th Street and Oak Avenue. According to police, Medina was detained but while police began to search him, he manage to escape...
Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised
By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
NBC San Diego
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
Salinas Fire warns cold weather could lead to increase in homeless fires
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The cold days are creeping into the Central Coast. Those who don’t have a roof over their head are trying to stay warm. Some move from place to place. Others are staying put and looking to find resources. Some can rely on things like heaters at home or new jackets. But what The post Salinas Fire warns cold weather could lead to increase in homeless fires appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County residents on high alert ahead of storm
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — A storm system that could bring heavy rains and strong winds has PG&E crews on high alert and residents in the Santa Cruz mountains stocking up on storm items. A spokeswoman for the utility said the Santa Cruz mountains could be one of the areas...
One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real
One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
