ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies

Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
thedigitalfix.com

Hugh Jackman reveals the Marvel movie that inspired Wolverine return

In case you didn’t know, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. It’s incredibly exciting, because Jackman not getting to play his X-Men character in a Deadpool action movie seemed like such a wasted opportunity otherwise. In a new interview, he revealed what Marvel movie made him reconsider retirement.
ComicBook

Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel

Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
thedigitalfix.com

Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer

It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
GoldDerby

December 2022 box office preview: James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will dominate remainder of year

It’s the last month of the year, and though the holidays are very much on everyone’s minds, so is the awards season, which will start in earnest this week. Expect to see an interesting mix of family films and prestige pictures released in December, although few will make as big a mark as the highly anticipated sequel to “Avatar.” Read on for Gold Derby’s December 2022 box office preview. “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century/Disney) – Dec. 16 This December’s mega-doozy blockbuster marks the return of filmmaker James Cameron to the world of Pandora from 2009’s “Avatar.” For the longest time,...
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans name the villains they don’t want for ‘Spider-Man 4,’ a dangerous game when Sony is involved

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man are living a blessed life. The Web Head has been absolutely thriving for more than two decades now, despite numerous stumbling blocks in Marvel’s attempts to bring the character to live action. Spidey has seen three different live-action iterations over the last 20 years, beginning with Tobey Maguire’s early 2000s Spider-man flicks, continuing via Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man releases, and finally reaching the current day with Tom Holland’s take on the character in the MCU.
