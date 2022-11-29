Read full article on original website
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
Hugh Jackman reveals the Marvel movie that inspired Wolverine return
In case you didn’t know, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. It’s incredibly exciting, because Jackman not getting to play his X-Men character in a Deadpool action movie seemed like such a wasted opportunity otherwise. In a new interview, he revealed what Marvel movie made him reconsider retirement.
Resurfaced Anthony Mackie Interview Echoes Quentin Tarantino’s Comments About Marvel Movie Stars
A resurfaced Anthony Mackie interview echoed Quentin Tarantino's comments about Marvel movie stars only a few years earlier.
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real “movie stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”. The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on Tuesday’s (November 29) episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds interacts with an unofficial ‘Loki’ page and Twitter acts accordingly
Ryan Reynolds loves trolling his fans when it comes to releasing breadcrumbs of information regarding his upcoming movies, particularly in the case of Deadpool. The most recent one on Twitter has left many shocked and confused as it seems to be pulling the events of Loki and Deadpool 3 together. So of course fans want to know what this means!
The Sweet Way Hugh Jackman And Logan’s Director Mentored Dafne Keen On The Set
Dafne Keen's big break was in James Mangold's Logan, acting opposite the great Hugh Jackman.
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
The director of 'Love Actually' says the movie's lack of diversity makes him 'feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid'
The film has faced scrutiny for including only heterosexual relationships and featuring a mainly white cast.
December 2022 box office preview: James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will dominate remainder of year
It’s the last month of the year, and though the holidays are very much on everyone’s minds, so is the awards season, which will start in earnest this week. Expect to see an interesting mix of family films and prestige pictures released in December, although few will make as big a mark as the highly anticipated sequel to “Avatar.” Read on for Gold Derby’s December 2022 box office preview. “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century/Disney) – Dec. 16 This December’s mega-doozy blockbuster marks the return of filmmaker James Cameron to the world of Pandora from 2009’s “Avatar.” For the longest time,...
5 Marvel Characters Glen Powell Would Be Perfect To Play
Is Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell on his way to Marvel movie stardom?
MCU fans name the villains they don’t want for ‘Spider-Man 4,’ a dangerous game when Sony is involved
Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man are living a blessed life. The Web Head has been absolutely thriving for more than two decades now, despite numerous stumbling blocks in Marvel’s attempts to bring the character to live action. Spidey has seen three different live-action iterations over the last 20 years, beginning with Tobey Maguire’s early 2000s Spider-man flicks, continuing via Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man releases, and finally reaching the current day with Tom Holland’s take on the character in the MCU.
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Is Returning To Theaters Ahead Of Streaming Debut
Before Paramount+ subscribers can stream Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise-led sequel is heading back to the big screen.
Spider-Man 4 release rumored for 2024 – here’s what it means for MCU Phase 5
The Spider-Man 4 release date has been one of the hottest MCU rumors in the past few months. We already think we have an exact date in 2024 for the movie, although Sony has yet to announce anything. A new rumor doubles down on that release timeframe, with Sony supposedly ready to start shooting as soon as next year.
