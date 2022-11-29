ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed

The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI

