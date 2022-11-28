Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDM-TV
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
fox4beaumont.com
List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
Click2Houston.com
Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says
HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
Port Arthur plans to switch up the city's look with new RV ordinance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is looking to switch up its look and for residents who own recreational vehicles, changes are said to be coming. If you drive around Port Arthur, it is not uncommon to see RV’s. Council member Kenneth Marks brought forth...
The city of Groves considering updating current game room ordinances
GROVES, Texas — Grove’s city leaders are taking a closer look at the city’s rules, as talks of more gaming rooms is on the menu. As of right now, there is only one game room in Groves along the Twin City Highway, but that could change in the future.
Heavy rain causes underground pump to fail, leads to sewer problems for Beaumont residents
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont released a statement regarding recent sewer issues, assuring the community that there is no need to worry. Recent heavy rainfall in Southeast Texas inundated the city’s sewer system, according to a City of Beaumont release. What city officials called an “unusual weather” event brought 4-5 inches of rain.
KFDM-TV
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
KFDM-TV
Citizens demand road repairs while commissioner responds to complaints
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Residents living on a stretch of Clubb Road in Fannett say they've had enough. They claim Jefferson County has neglected major road damage for nearly three years. Rodney Sowell reached out to KFDM/Fox 4 with his concerns. Sowell says he and his neighbors have been asking...
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering. The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life. From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the...
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Merryville
MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
Houston, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KPLC TV
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch. The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the...
12newsnow.com
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: Junior League of Beaumont's 'Main Street Market' is back
There are dozens of vendors ready to get you into the holiday spirit this year at the Junior League of Beaumont's "Main Street Market." JuniorLeagueBeaumont.org/MSM.
Police hope new Texas temporary tags will help crack down on crime in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on last week, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
fox4beaumont.com
Crews continue working to remove empty tractor trailer from PA canal
PORT ARTHUR — A major recovery effort continues for a second day to remove an 18 wheeler from a Port Arthur canal. The driver somehow managed to escape without injuries Wednesday when the big rig left Highway 73 near Savannah Avenue and ended up in the waterway. The rig...
newtoncountynews.net
Fillyaw Retires – Feed Store Under New Ownership
After nine years as owner of Newton Feed Store, Lee Fillyaw has “passed the feed sack” on Tuesday, November 22nd to its new owner, Shawn Mott. Mr. Mott has purchased the business and began operation on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. For more on this story, stop and pick...
