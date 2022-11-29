Person of interest in custody in connection with overnight homicide

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with an overnight homicide.

Police say they were called to a liquor store in the 4300 block of NE Antioch Road for an ambulance call just before midnight.

KCPD found a victim suffering from apparent trauma.

Police say they attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the victim died at the scene. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Dustin Niehouse.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn more about what happened.

