Kansas City, MO

Person of interest in custody in connection with overnight homicide

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0o5w_0jQmTimZ00

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with an overnight homicide.

Police say they were called to a liquor store in the 4300 block of NE Antioch Road for an ambulance call just before midnight.

KCPD found a victim suffering from apparent trauma.

Police say they attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the victim died at the scene. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Dustin Niehouse.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn more about what happened.

The victim has not been identified.

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
